NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, November 25

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, Nov. 25

The National Hockey League has 11 games on the schedule for Monday night. We're not to cover every single game on the slate, but we will focus on three games from the early window to help you cobble together a few multi-leg parlays on the ice, or perhaps you can even combine some of the picks to make your own cross-sport parlays with a host of college basketball games on all day long, as well as the Week 12 NFL game on Monday night. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Avalanche (12-9-2) and the Lightning (10-7-2) meet at Amalie Arena at 7 p.m. ET in a rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. And, like all games on this list, the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Both of these teams didn't get off to their best start, but each is starting to slowly come around. In fact, Colorado is looking to cap off its four-game road trip a perfect 4-for-4. The Avalanche belted the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers 7-4 on Saturday night in Sunrise, while dropping the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals by one goal apiece in the first two stops.

The Avs have won six of the past seven games since Nov. 9, too, while going 4-1 in the past five tries against the Eastern Conference. However, these teams have already met once this season, and it was the Lightning winning 5-2 at Ball Arena in Denver on Oct. 30.

Tampa Bay hasn't been as hot lately, but it has been 3-1-2 in the past six games while scoring 4.8 goals per game (GPG) in the past five outings.

The Lightning are a strong play on home ice behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, and let's back the Over lightly while taking Jake Guentzel as an Anytime Goal Scorer. He had two markers in the win in Denver.

Lightning ML (-104 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Jake Guentzel - Anytime Goal Scorer (+160 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

SGP - all 3 legs above (+485 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes

The Stars (13-6-0) and Hurricanes (14-5-1) tangle at the recently renamed Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., also with a puck drop of 7 p.m. ET. In addition to ESPN+, fans in the Triangle can turn into WRAL FOX 50, where the game is being broadcast free on regular television as part of a holiday promotion.

The Stars swept the regular-season series between these teams in 2023-24, while the Hurricanes swept the series with a pair of overtime wins in 2022-23. In fact, I went to the game Dec. 17, 2022, a 5-4 win, and it was a tremendous battle. It was also the last time the Over cashed in this series. The Under has a slight 3-2 edge in the past five meetings in Raleigh.

Dallas doubled up Tampa Bay 4-2 to start the three-game road trip on Saturday, pushing at most shops on the total. The Under is 2-1-1 in the past four for the Stars, though, and 3-1-1 in the past five road games.

For Carolina, it was on the short end of a 5-4 shootout loss in Columbus, as Spencer Martin took the undeserved loss. He replaced Pyotr Kochetkov, who suffered an upper-body injury in overtime. With Kochetkov down, and Frederik Andersen still on the mend, it looks like Martin will make another start, with Yaniv Perets as the backup, as he comes up from AHL Chicago.

That's key here, as Jake Oettinger (11-3-0, 2.23 GAA, .918 SV%, 1 SO) is on the other end of the ice, and he has won five straight starts, allowing two or fewer goals in each victory.

While the Canes activated Seth Jarvis (upper body) from IR, giving the offense a little boost after he missed the past seven games, the goaltender scales are severely tipped in favor of Dallas.

Stars ML (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers

Lastly, let's head down to Sunrise for the Capitals (13-6-1) and Panthers (12-8-1) at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. Puck drop is also at 7 p.m. ET.

The Panthers have won nine consecutive meetings in this series, including the final three games of a playoff series in May 2022. While Florida swept the three-game set last season, two of the games were decided by a single goal, both in overtime, so it wasn't a giant disparity.

The big news for the Capitals is that Alex Ovechkin is sidelined until at least January due to a broken fibula. He was humming right along, so the offense takes a big hit. In the two games since he went down, Washington is 0-2-0, outscored 5-3 with two Under results.

That's the opposite of Florida's last game, as it was outscored 7-4 by the Avalanche on Saturday, losing for the third straight game. The Over and Under have alternated in the past seven games. If you like this kind of circumstantial trend, an Under is due.

We'll back the Under simply because of Washington's toothless offensive attack lately without Ovie, though. And, play Florida at home, until such point as you can no longer get them at -180 or lower.

Panthers ML (-175 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

6-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+3481 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-194) vs. Capitals

Under 5.5 (+106) - Panthers vs. Capitals

Lightning ML (-104) vs. Avalanche

Over 6.5 (-115) - Lightning vs. Avalanche

Jake Guentzel - Anytime Goal Scorer (+160)

Stars ML (-102) at Hurricanes

3-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+485 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Lightning ML (-104) vs. Avalanche

Over 6.5 (-115) - Lightning vs. Avalanche

Jake Guentzel - Anytime Goal Scorer (+160)

2-Leg NHL Sunshine State Parlay (+197 at FanDuel Sportsbook)