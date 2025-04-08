Yanni Gourde News: Tallies in Monday's win

Gourde scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Gourde scored for the first time since Dec. 30 when he was still with the Kraken. The 33-year-old has fit in well on the Lightning's third line since the trade deadline, racking up 11 points in 16 outings. Overall, he's produced 28 points, 63 shots on net, 97 hits, 52 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 52 appearances. While his offense was down in general last year, a lengthy absence following a sports hernia surgery explains much of reduced scoring for Gourde in 2024-25.