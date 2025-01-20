Yaroslav Askarov News: Allows four goals in loss

Askarov stopped 27 of 31 shots in a 6-3 loss to Boston on Monday. The Bruins' fifth and sixth goals of the game were empty-netters.

The Sharks had a 3-2 lead after two periods, but two goals by Charlie Coyle in the third frame put Boston in the driver's seat. Despite suffering from an illness, the 22-year-old Askarov was the backup behind Alexandar Georgiev in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders. Askarov has lost his last two outings to drop to 3-4-2 this season, but he still has a 2.58 GAA and a .912 save percentage.