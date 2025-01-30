Yaroslav Askarov News: Chased early in second period

Askarov stopped seven of 11 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Consistency continues to elude Askarov, who has allowed three or more goals in five of his last six games. The Kraken blitzed him in the second period, scoring three goals in a span of 3:55 before head coach Ryan Warsofsky put Alexandar Georgiev in. For the season, Askarov is 4-6-2 with a 3.10 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 13 appearances. It's looking more and more likely that he'll return to AHL San Jose once Vitek Vanecek (face) completes his conditioning stint. The Sharks are off until Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, and by that time, Vanecek may be ready to come off injured reserve.