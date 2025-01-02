Yaroslav Askarov News: First off ice Thursday

Askarov was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to defend the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Askarov is 1-2-2 with the Sharks this season, surrendering 13 goals on 153 shots (.915 save percentage) as he is making his case to take over the top job in San Jose. The 22-year-old was selected 11th overall in 2020 by Nashville and was dealt to San Jose in the offseason. Askarov has a tough matchup, as the Lightning are averaging a league-high 3.94 goals per game this season.