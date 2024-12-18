Yaroslav Askarov News: Joining NHL club

Askarov was recalled from AHL San Jose on Wednesday.

Askarov's promotion comes after Vitek Vanecek was hit by an errant puck during Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg. Considering Alexandar Georgiev has given up a combined seven goals on 53 shots (.868 save percentage) in his last two outings, the Sharks may have been planning to give Tuesday's start versus Colorado to Vanecek. Instead, it could be an opportunity for Askarov to make his third NHL appearance this season -- or the team will simply go back to Georgiev.