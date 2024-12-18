Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Joining NHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Askarov was recalled from AHL San Jose on Wednesday.

Askarov's promotion comes after Vitek Vanecek was hit by an errant puck during Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg. Considering Alexandar Georgiev has given up a combined seven goals on 53 shots (.868 save percentage) in his last two outings, the Sharks may have been planning to give Tuesday's start versus Colorado to Vanecek. Instead, it could be an opportunity for Askarov to make his third NHL appearance this season -- or the team will simply go back to Georgiev.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now