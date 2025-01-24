Fantasy Hockey
Yegor Sharangovich News: Fills empty net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Sharangovich scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Sharangovich gave the Flames a two-goal lead with 2:45 left in the third period. The 26-year-old forward has picked up four points, including three goals, over his last five games while filling in at center for the injured Connor Zary (lower body). Sharangovich had had modest production this season with nine goals, six assists, 83 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 39 appearances, but he's trending in the right direction.

