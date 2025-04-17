Yegor Sharangovich News: Offers assist in win

Sharangovich notched an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Sharangovich put up eight points over the last 11 games of the season. The 26-year-old forward had some struggles this year, which limited him to 32 points, 128 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 73 appearances. Sharangovich will need to work on year-to-year consistency after his 59-point 2023-24 campaign. His five-year deal at a $5.75 million cap hit kicks in for 2025-26, so expectations for his play will be elevated accordingly.