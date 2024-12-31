Yegor Sharangovich News: Picks up assist Tuesday

Sharangovich notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Sharangovich has two helpers over his last four games, but he logged just three points in December. He hasn't been able to get involved much on offense while filling a third-line role, though he remains a factor on the power play despite not earning a point in that role since Dec. 27. The 26-year-old two-way forward has six goals, four assists, 66 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 30 appearances this season, way off the pace that saw him earn a career-best 59 points last year.