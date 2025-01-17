Yegor Sharangovich News: Scores again Thursday

Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Sharangovich has three points, including two goals, over his last three games. The 26-year-old has moved back to center while Connor Zary (lower body) is out, and Sharangovich has shown strong chemistry with Rory Kerins and Jakob Pelletier on the third line. For the season, Sharangovich has 14 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 37 outings, so he may be more of a streaming option unless he stays hot over a long stretch.