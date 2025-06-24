Yegor Surin News: Continuing development overseas

Surin signed a two-year contract with KHL Lokomotiv, according to Daria Tuboltseva of RG Media on Tuesday.

Surin, a 2024 first-round selection by Nashville (No. 22 overall), will remain with Lokomotiv after contributing seven goals, 14 points and a plus-10 rating with the team over 41 regular-season appearances this past season. The 18-year-old might not make the transition to North America until 2027-28 considering his new deal runs through the 2026-27 campaign.