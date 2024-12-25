Zac Jones News: Picking up power-play time

Jones has averaged 1:00 of power-play time per game this season.

Jones is not guaranteed to be in the lineup, as the 24-year-old occasionally sits out when the Rangers' defense is fully healthy. When he's played, Jones has been put in a position to succeed with second-pairing minutes and a spot on the second power-play unit. He has eight points, 24 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating through 26 outings. He still needs to find another level on offense, but Jones could be given more minutes if the Rangers' December swoon persists much longer.