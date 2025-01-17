Fantasy Hockey
Zach Benson headshot

Zach Benson News: Collects pair of points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Benson scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Benson earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 29 versus the Canucks. The 19-year-old set up Owen Power's goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the third. Benson has four goals and an assist over his last 11 outings while seeing steady middle-six minutes. Overall, the winger has 16 points (two on the power play), 58 shots on net, 32 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 39 appearances.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
