Zach Bogosian News: Garners assist in win
Bogosian logged a shorthanded assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.
Bogosian set up Marcus Foligno's empty-netter while the Wild were finishing off a penalty kill late in the game. The 34-year-old Bogosian ended his 10-game point drought with the helper. He went minus-8 rating 10 hits and four blocked shots in that span. Bogosian is seeing limited minutes on the third pairing in the playoffs after a regular season in which he had 16 points, 79 shots on net, 81 hits, 80 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 81 appearances. He's unlikely to see more ice time unless injuries arise on the blue line.
