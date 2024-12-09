Zach Whitecloud Injury: Set to play during trip

Whitecloud (upper body) is expected to suit up at some point during the Golden Knights' three-game road trip, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Monday.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy didn't specify which game might work for Whitecloud's return to action, only indicating that it is expected at some point during the trip. Prior to his seven-game absence due to his upper-body problem, the 28-year-old blueliner was struggling to produce in the offensive end with just one point in his last 20 outings. Once cleared to play, Whitecloud figures to supplant Kaedan Korczak for a spot on the third defensive pairing.