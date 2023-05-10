Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks: NHL Best Bets and Props for Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Playoffs Best Bets for May 10: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Golden Knights vs. Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers continue their Western Conference Semifinals series for Game 4 at Rogers Place in Alberta. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Vegas picked up a 5-1 road victory in Game 3 against Edmonton despite the fact the team lost starting goaltender Laurent Brossoit early to a lower-body injury. Adin Hill came on and did a tremendous job, and VGK still could turn to veteran Jonathan Quick if needed. The team also recalled Isaiah Saville from Henderson of the AHL to provide depth.

Brossoit underwent more testing Tuesday for his LBI, so he was unable to practice. It's reasonable to assume he won't be available, with Hill likely drawing the nod in the crease. Hill was outstanding in the relief effort, kicking aside all 24 of the shots he faced in his 47:48 of playing time.

On the other side, Stuart Skinner was pulled midway through the second period after coughing up four goals on just 23 shots. Jack Campbell came on, turning back nine of the 10 pucks he faced. Will head coach Jay Woodcroft turn to the veteran, or keep with the rookie?

The game started off fine for the Oilers, as Warren Foegele gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at just 2:45 of the first period. The crowd was in full throat, and things were looking up, but Jonathan Marchessault had other ideas. He scored not once, but twice, in the first period, giving VGK a 2-1 lead heading to the room.

Zach Whitecloud, Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson piled on the offense in the second period, and all of the goals for Vegas were on even-strength situations. More importantly, the Oilers were unable to get their super potent power play going, going 0-for-2. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were each scoreless with a minus-2 rating, and obviously that is not a resume for success for the Oil.

I am feeling that the Oilers are going to come out with a lot of urgency in Game 4 on home ice, and an offensive blitz on Hill, or whomever starts in the crease, will be a certainty.

Backing Edmonton is a little on the steep side on the money line. It's a better value to give the puck line a shot at plus-money on the home side.

Check out BetRivers using the BetRivers bonus code for a second chance bet worth up to $500 at signup. Already signed up at BetRivers? RotoWire is a one-stop shop for the best sports betting sites, including credit card betting sites and PayPal betting sites.

NHL Money Line Bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers

Oilers PL (-1.5, +132 at BetRivers)

I want to play the Over against Brossoit, if he plays, or Hill, who won't be nearly as efficient as he was in Game 3. However, I can't play Over a flat seven, either. That's too much, especially as we get deeper into a series when defense tends to pick up the pace, and offensive chances are fewer and farther between.

The Under is 5-1-1 in the past seven meetings in Edmonton, too, while going 5-1 in the past six Conference Semifinals games for VGK. The Under is also 5-2-1 in the past eight games for the Oilers when working on a day of rest.

In addition, the Under is 4-1 in the past five when the Oilers allow five or more goals in the previous game, while going 23-9 in the past 32 after a home loss of three or more goals.

NHL Totals Bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers

Under 7 (-125 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Golden Knights vs. Oilers

As far as the NHL player props are concerned for this Conference Semifinals series, there are some nice values on each side.

If the Oilers are going to win Game 4, like I believe they will, Draisaitl will get back onto the board after getting blanked in Game 3. And usually when he gets on the board, it's on the man advantage. He has 13 goals and 17 points in nine playoff games, with six power-play goals and eight points on the man advantage. While this line is rather pricey, I feel it's a certainty. Leon isn't getting blanked on the power play two games in a row, especially at home.

Leon Draisaitl Over 0.5 Power Play Points (-155 at BetMGM)

For the Vegas side of the ledger, Alex Pietrangelo blocked five shots in Game 3, and he was fired up after taking a cross-check to the chops from Evander Kane. Hopefully, the latter does something dumb again to light a fire under the rearguard. He has blocked 14 shots in this series, or 4.7 blocks per contest. Keep rolling with the Over on this prop until further notice.