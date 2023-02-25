NHL Picks Tonight: NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Stars vs. Golden Knights

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for February 25: Expert Picks and Props for Stars vs. Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars (30-16-12) travel to meet the Vegas Golden Knights (35-18-5) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

The Stars are on quite the slide, going 0-3-2 across the past five games, following a 4-3 loss against the lowly Chicago Blackhawks at home. Dallas squandered a 3-0 lead in that game, too, and Dallas has now lit the lamp just eight total times across the five-game skid.

The Golden Knights found themselves down 3-1 late in the second period against the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. However, it was a couple of unlikely heroes to square things for VGK, as Zach Whitecloud and William Carrier leveled the game in the third period to force overtime.

In the extra session, Alex Pietrangelo sent the home fans away happy with a victory just 42 seconds in the extra session. Vegas has won six of the past seven games, while picking up at least a point in eight in a row, going 6-0-2.

This is the second of three regular-season meetings, with Dallas posting a 4-0 win on January 16 in the first meeting at T-Mobile Arena as the Under connected. In that win, Jamie Benn lit the lamp to open the scoring, with Joel Kiviranta notching a goal midway through the second period to make it 2-0. Ryan Suter scored early in the third, and Tyler Seguin bagged an empty-net goal to finish off the shutout win for Jake Oettinger.

The Stars are projected to use Oettinger (23-8-9, 2.24 GAA, .925 SV%, 4 SO) for this matchup, while the Golden Knights are expected to use Laurent Brossoit (1-0-1, 2.39 GAA, .925 SV%).

Brossoit should get the nod with Logan Thompson (lower body) still on injured reserve, and Adin Hill nursing an undisclosed ailment. Right now it's Brossoit and Michael Hutchinson manning the cage in Vegas.

The Stars picked up the road shutout in the first meeting, and they catch a break with some injury woes in the crease for the Golden Knights. While Dallas has been ice-cold lately, look for the Stars to grind out a low-scoring win on the road as the 'dog.

NHL Money Line Bets for Stars vs. Golden Knights

Stars ML (-102 at BetRivers)

The Stars grabbed a 3-0 lead early in the second period on Wednesday against the Blackhawks, and it appears they would throw a blanket on the Chicago offense, rag the clock, and potentially pick up a low-scoring win. Max Domi and Patrick Kane had other ideas, and Chicago rattled off four unanswered goals for a rare Over for Dallas.

Dallas entered Wednesday's game with 11 consecutive Under results. The Under is still 24-6-1 in the past 31 games overall, while going 5-1 in the past six inside the Western Conference. The Under is also 35-12-4 in the past 51 games against winning teams for the Stars.

In addition, the Under is 7-1-1 in the past nine meetings with the Golden Knights, while going 3-1-1 in the past five skates on The Strip in Las Vegas.

While the Over has hit in four of the past five games for VGK in The Fortress, the Under is 4-1-1 in the past six games against Central Division foes.

NHL Totals Bets for Stars vs. Golden Knights

Under 6 (-115 at BetMGM)

NHL Team Prop for Stars vs. Golden Knights

As far as props for these Western Conference battle, we have a couple of solid option from players on both sides.

The Stars have had some difficulty getting on the scoresheet lately. Roope Hintz has been ice-cold, including a three-game scoreless streak with a minus-3 rating. As such, play Hintz at plus-money to go scoreless yet again.

Roope Hintz Under 0.5 Points (+126 at FanDuel)

For the Golden Knights, Shea Theodore is good for two goals and eight points with a plus-3 rating across the past five outings. He has been the hottest player in a VGK sweater lately. Take him to grab at least one point on Saturday night.