Zach Whitecloud News: Set to play Thursday

Whitecloud (upper body) is expected back in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Whitecloud has been sidelined since Nov. 23 versus the Canadiens, a stretch of seven games on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Considering he has just two points in 21 games this season, few fantasy players will be significantly impacted by his return to the lineup. Kaedan Korczak will likely be relegated to a spot in the press box with Whitecloud back in action.