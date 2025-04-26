Fantasy Hockey
Zack MacEwen News: Among Black Aces

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

MacEwen (personal), along with forwards Angus Crookshank, Stephen Halliday, Cole Reinhardt, Jan Jenik, Tyler Boucher, Garrett Pilon and Wyatt Bongiovanni, defenseman Donovan Sebrango and goaltender Mads Sogaard, were recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday.

MacEwen took an indefinite leave of absence Jan. 21 from the Senators and returned to AHL Belleville on March 4. He managed two goals and five assists in eight games upon his return. None of the players called up should play in the postseason, barring a slew of injuries.

Zack MacEwen
Ottawa Senators
