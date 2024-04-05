10 Best WWE Theme Songs In Wrestlemania 40

When you think of theme music in professional wrestling, the WWE stands out above the rest. Despite countless promotions that have come and gone through the years, the WWE has always been the king of entrance music. These walkout songs are iconic. And for the very best songs, you know which superstar is coming out to the ring from the first note.

With Wrestlemania 40 coming up this weekend, there is no better time than now to review the top 10 current WWE theme songs that will be featured on the Wrestlemania 40 match card.

Top 10 WWE Theme Songs In Wrestlemania 40

10. Wrestlemania 40 Theme Song

Each WWE premium live event, which was formerly called pay-per-views, has its own theme music. So it is only right to include the Wrestlemania 40 theme song on this list. The Wrestlemania theme song is "Gasoline" by the Weekend. It's certainly popular, but different than what you would expect for the biggest event on the WWE calendar.

9. The New Day Theme Song

The New Day's theme song is your classic piece of music that the entire crowd can get into. However, it is more geared toward children, much like Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' colorful gimmicks. Once this music hits, everyone knows it is time for the New Day to have their TV time and entertain the audience both with their in-ring talent and outside-the-ring shenanigans.

8. Jey Uso Theme Song

Main Event Jey Uso's new persona has taken the WWE universe by storm. A big reason why is that the crowd can get into his Uso's new entrance music. It is one of those songs that gets the entire arena up on their feet as Uso comes down the aisle and enters the ring.

7. Rhea Ripley Theme Song

Rhea Ripley is arguably the biggest female superstar on the WWE roster. She is a heel, but the audience still backs her every move (most of the time). Ripley's gothic ring attire is accompanied by a heavy metal-ish theme song called "Demon In Your Dreams" featuring Motionless In White.

6. Becky Lynch Theme Song

Becky Lynch is referred to as "The Man," but she is one of the biggest babyface female superstars in WWE history. Whether she is flip-flopping from babyface back to heel and vice versa, her entrance music called "Celtic Invasion" has always been the same. This is another one of those songs that gets the crowd excited, off their feet, and singing along to the chorus -- all two words of it.

5. Randy Orton Theme Song

Randy Orton has been around for a long time. Outside of The Rock and occasional appearances by John Cena, Orton is the longest-tenured superstar on the roster. And he is still one of the best when he steps into the ring. Although Orton had a few entrance songs over the years, "Voices" by Rev Theory is the one he will be remembered by.

4. Seth Rollins Theme Song

Sometimes, you don't know what Seth Rollins is going to say or what he is going to wear. But this fan favorite gets the job done as a babyface or a heel. Although he is the WWE Universal Champion, Rollins doesn't always need a belt to distinguish himself as the backbone of the men's division of the WWE. He is a pristine worker in the ring and can also work the mic like none other. Rollins is another one who had multiple regions of his entrance music. But his latest, "Visionary," may be the one that sticks for the rest of his career.

3. Roman Reigns Theme Song

While Roman Reigns may be the Tribal Chief and current Universal Champion his theme music is the third-best on the Wrestlemania 40 card. Sure we know it is Roman coming down the aisle when his music hits, but it is not that iconic. Yet. The name of Reigns' theme song is called "Head of the Table," which also happens to be his nickname as well. This song comes with a slow, methodical swagger, which certainly fits his persona and attitude.

2. The Rock Theme Song

Now that the Rock is back in the WWE, possibly for the foreseeable future, we must include his theme music on this list. Whether he is a babyface or a heel, The Rock is the People's Champion" and his entrance music is amongst the all-time greatest of all time.

1. Cody Rhodes Theme Song

The WWE has produced its share of megastars. Of course, those megastars had iconic entrance music. From Hulk Hogan to Stone Cold Steve Austin all the way up to John Cena and everyone in between, these superstars have had their own eras where they carried the torch for the company.

The modern-day megastar for the WWE is Cody Rhodes. It is hard to argue that he is the most popular superstar since coming back to the promotion just a few short years ago at the Royal Rumble. Now it is time for Rhodes to finish his story.

Rhodes' entrance music is called "Kingdom." It is upbeat, catchy, and one of those songs where the entire crowd is singing along. This song completes the American Nightmare's character and pulls it all together.

