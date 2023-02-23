3 Players The Bengals Could Sign In Free Agency To Boost Super Bowl Odds

Cincinnati's firmly established itself as one of the top teams in the NFL heading into the 2023 season, as the Bengals made it to the AFC Championship Game after the 2022 campaign on the heels of their Super Bowl appearance in the prior year. The Bengals could be just one or two key signings away from capturing the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Below, we'll examine Cincinnati's Super Bowl odds for next season and highlight 3 players the Bengals could sign in free agency to boost those odds.

What Are Cincinnati's Super Bowl Odds

After losing Super Bowl LVI to the Rams, the Bengals went 12-4 in 2022 before beating the Ravens and Bills in the playoffs to reach the AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati has one of the league's most explosive passing attacks, with star quarterback Joe Burrow throwing to elite young wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals also had an underrated defense in 2022, limiting opponents to 20.1 PPG.

With their core players set to return in 2023, the Bengals have the second-shortest Super Bowl odds on BetMGM (+800), are tied for third-shortest on FanDuel Sportsbook (+900), and have the fifth-shortest odds on Caesars Sportsbook (+900). Cincinnati is universally viewed as a top-five Super Bowl contender on the best Ohio betting apps, and while the Bengals aren't expected to be especially aggressive in free agency, they can still boost their Super Bowl odds by addressing areas of need with some prudent signings.

What Positions Should the Bengals Address In Free Agency

The Bengals have a few prominent contributors who are set to become unrestricted free agents, including safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, cornerbacks Eli Apple and Tre Flowers, and tight end Hayden Hurst. Cincinnati has some young in-house replacements in the secondary, but the Bengals will likely turn to free agency to fill some of these newly created holes.

The offensive line is another area that Cincinnati will look to continue improving. The Bengals attempted to address this need last offseason, but it's still a work in progress. Right tackle is an especially glaring need with 2022 signing La'el Collins recovering from a torn ACL.

3 Players The Bengals Could Sign In Free Agency To Boost Super Bowl Odds

Patrick Peterson, CB: Cincinnati will likely be loath to hand out many long-term contracts this offseason with Burrow and Higgins both due significant raises next offseason. Peterson's best days are behind him, but the eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback could fill a need in the secondary and would likely be willing to take a one-year deal to play for a contender. Peterson had five interceptions with the Vikings in 2022.

Andre Dillard, OT: The Eagles are unlikely to retain Dillard with other needs taking priority, and the 2019 first-round pick is an appealing option to fill Cincinnati's need along the offensive line. Dillard can play either tackle spot and could slide in as the starter at right tackle while Collins recovers. The Bengals can talk themselves into giving Dillard a multi-year deal since keeping Burrow protected is at the top of the team's priority list.

Hayden Hurst, TE: The third potential signing is an internal one. Hurst is due a raise after playing on a $3.5 million prove-it deal in 2022, but the Bengals will need to find a starting tight end either way. They may as well run it back with a player who's already familiar with the offense and locker room. Hurst had 414 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season before adding 141 yards and one touchdown in three playoff games.

Even if the Bengals sign all three of these free agents, they will likely remain behind the favored Chiefs, but each signing could boost Cincinnati's Super Bowl odds to the point that the Bengals become the consensus second-favorite on all mobile sportsbooks, just as they already are on BetMGM.

