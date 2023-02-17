With the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl 57 has come to a close as did the 2022-2023 NFL season. But just because in-season NFL betting is behind us, it doesnt mean that wagering on the NFL is completely over, thanks to NFL futures.

When it comes to NFL futures betting, you can bet on many different markets including Super Bowl odds, team win total odds, and make/miss playoff odds. In fact, you can bet on Super Bowl 58 right now at all of the most popular NFL betting apps.

One of the most polarizing teams of the offseason will be the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals lost in Super Bowl 56 and fell to the Chiefs in this year's AFC Championship. However, when a team is perennially knocking at the door, that means they are not too far away from glory.

Bengals Offseason: How Can Cincy Improve Their Super Bowl Odds?

The Bengals are a team whose time to win a Super Bowl is now because when the 2024 offseason hits, Cincy will have a lot of decisions to make when it comes to player personnel.

Although the Bengals have a few notable impending free agents in the current 2023 NFL offseason including Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell and Hayden Hurst, the 2024 offseason could drop a hammer on the Bengals.

In that offseason, Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, and Trey Hendrickson will have expiring contracts. Those are just a few of the Bengals' starters who will be up for new deals.

When it comes to the NFL rumor mill, Tee Higgins' name has already come up in the potential trade market. He is an established top-end wideout who could command a first-round pick in return. The Bengals may not want to trade him, but they will have to pay Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, amongst others in the very near future. Difficult decisions must be made.

The Bengals are not far away. If they can keep the proverbial band together while making slight improvements, the Bengals will once again be in the Super Bowl conversation in the upcoming campaign.

We could see them move off players like Higgins, and Mixon due to salary cap maneuvering, but these are positions that could be upgraded in the NFL Draft or with values that fall in between the cracks on the open free-agent market.

As long as the Bengals have the core of Burrow, Chase, and Hendrickson, they will be in the running to win Super Bowl 58.

Bengals 2024 Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl 57 may have just ended, but that means you have an early opportunity to bet on Super Bowl 58. 2024 Super Bowl odds are already available to bet on at all of the most popular NFL betting apps.

As we stand today, the Bengals are a top-five team in terms of Super Bowl odds. At BetMGM Ohio, one of the top Ohio betting apps, you can bet on the Bengals to win Super Bowl 58 with +850 odds. They have the second-best odds at that operator.

When you sign up today with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, one of the best Ohio sports betting promos, new users will get a first bet offer worth up to $1,000 that they can use to bet on Bengals Super Bowl 58 odds.

Where Can I Bet On Bengals Super Bowl Odds?

If you want to bet on Bengals Super Bowl 58 odds, you don't need to look very far. All of the top Ohio sportsbooks already have these odds in place for users just like you to bet on. The best part is that when you bet on Bengals Super Bowl odds with the most popular NFL betting promotions, you can also claim a generous new customer welcome offer in one fell swoop.

One of the best Ohio offers to claim today is with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. Registering for this offer will give new users a first bet on Caesars for up to $1,500.

You can use this offer to bet on the Bengals to win the 2024 Super Bowl now at Caesars Sportsbook Ohio with +900 odds.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.