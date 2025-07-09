Menu
VSiN: John's NFL Bad Team Bets

John McKechnie joins VSiN's Prop Points to discuss taking the under on Green Bay and Pittsburgh for season win totals. And he has a "favorite" for the fun worst-team wager.
July 9, 2025
Video Shorts

Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss NFL football futures bets with John McKechnie. They start with win total talk for the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. John's feeling pessimistic. Nick then nudges the talk to "worst record" bets, and John has a favorite bad team. Watch for all of John's advice (Segment aired 7/8/2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
John McKechnie
John is the 2016 and 2021 FSWA College Writer of the Year winner. He is a Maryland native and graduate of the University of Georgia. He's been writing for RotoWire since 2014.
