VSiN: John's NFL Bad Team Bets

John McKechnie joins VSiN's Prop Points to discuss taking the under on Green Bay and Pittsburgh for season win totals. And he has a "favorite" for the fun worst-team wager.

Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss NFL football futures bets with John McKechnie. They start with win total talk for the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. John's feeling pessimistic. Nick then nudges the talk to "worst record" bets, and John has a favorite bad team. Watch for all of John's advice (Segment aired 7/8/2025)

