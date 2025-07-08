Explore the latest 2025 NFL win totals for the New York Giants, including over/under projections and expert insights, to inform your betting strategies for the upcoming season.

NFL Win Totals Picks: Bet Giants Under

When sportsbooks released the NFL win totals 2025, one team stood out immediately- the New York Giants. Oddsmakers set the Giants win total at just 5.5, and it might still be too generous. At DraftKings, those interested in betting the under can find value at +125 odds.

Here's why the under is one of the most actionable NFL win totals bets on the board.

Giants Schedule 2025: Tough Road Ahead

Among all NFL win projections, the Giants might have the bleakest path to success. Their schedule is a gauntlet with few favorable spots. On paper, only three games look remotely winnable-, against the Saints, Patriots, and Raiders, but all three contests are on the road.

This team is already at a talent disadvantage. Asking them to win road games against even average competition is a tough sell.

Within the NFC East, the Giants are clearly the weakest roster. Expecting them to grab more than one division win may be overly optimistic. The slate gets even tougher when New York takes on the AFC West, home to some of the league's top quarterback play. Throw in the NFC North, an emerging powerhouse division, and the result is a nightmarish 17-game stretch.

Giants Offense Lacks Firepower and Flexibility

The offense doesn't offer much hope for exceeding low-end NFL win totals.

Russell Wilson, now well past his prime, is unlikely to suddenly bounce back to his Pro Bowl form. He's been in steady decline for years, and in this offense, there's little reason to expect a resurgence.

First-round pick Malik Nabers brings explosive upside at receiver, but he may be a lone bright spot. The rest of the skill group is uninspiring, and the offensive line, though slightly improved, remains a below-average unit.

Our NFL projections paint a similar picture, with modest outlooks for most Giants offensive players.

Defensive Talent Exists—But Not Enough

Dexter Lawrence remains one of the top interior defenders in football, and first-round rookie Abdul Carter could bring juice off the edge. But the rest of the defense offers limited resistance.

The cornerback group is shaky, with no proven CB1 to hang your hat on. While the front seven may generate occasional pressure, consistent stops will be hard to come by, especially against the QBs they'll face from the AFC West and NFC North.

Bottom Line: Go with the Under

Although 5.5 wins is already a low number, there's a very real chance the Giants win just 2-3 games this year. Between their unforgiving schedule, shaky quarterback play, and talent-poor roster, this bet was one of the first I rushed to place during the offseason.

If you're building out NFL futures or using fantasy football draft software to simulate league outcomes, the Giants' downside should be built into every projection.

