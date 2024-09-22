Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prop Bets: NFL Player Prop Predictions for Week 3

Ready to place some bets on the NFL Week 3? By signing up with RotoWire's exclusive sportsbook promos, you can make your NFL picks and best bets on any of today's Week 3 action.

Best Anytime TD Prop Bets for NFL Week 3

Rachaad White (-105) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos

While the Broncos aren't a good football team, they have some capable secondary talent which could make things tough on Bucs WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. That's OK because Baker Mayfield & Co. will find other ways to get it done today. White has yet to find the endzone this season, but this is setting up to be a great game script for him in this matchup. Kenneth Walker III (103 rush yards, TD) and the combo of Najee Harris/Jaylen Warren (111 rush yards) have both topped 100+ rushing yards against the Broncos, and we could very well see a career day from White today. Look for the Bucs to reward their bell cow back with his first trip to paydirt this season.

Jerome Ford (+140) - Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants

Speaking of bad football teams, the Browns are taking on the Giants today in Cleveland, and this is a game script that suits Ford well. Aaron Jones (94 rush yards, TD) and Brian Robinson (133 rush yards) have both had success against the G-Men in the first two weeks, so look for Ford to have a big day and find himself in the endzone. D'Onta Foreman did out-touch Ford 15-8 last week, but Ford does have the upside here with the ability to catch passes out of the backfield and find a different path to paydirt.

Lamar Jackson (+205) - Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

There's a suspiciously high 48 total in the Ravens-Cowboys game, which leads us to believe that Jackson could find the endzone today. Jackson does have 167 rushing yards on the young season but hasn't scored a touchdown on the ground just yet. Dallas did allow Deshaun Watson to scamper for 39 rushing yards in the season opener, so there is even more optimism knowing that.

Kyle Pitts (+170) - Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs

We'll try and get the last leg of our parlay on Sunday Night Football in the Chiefs-Falcons matchup. KC has been particularly woeful at defending opposing tight ends so far this season, allowing both Isaiah Likely (9 rec, 12 targets, 111 rec yds, TD) and Mike Gesicki (7 rec, 9 targets, 91 rec yds) to both go off on them. It feels like the entire world has been waiting for Pitts to go off, but he did have a TD in the season opener and this matchup is too good to pass up on.

