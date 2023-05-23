A day at the ballpark is about more than just baseball. It's an experience, complete with sightseeing, food and beverages, and maybe a sports bet or two on the some of the best sports betting sites in the country.

Burgers are a staple at any stadium, but a few venues go above and beyond with their burger selection. Whether you look for size, rarity, or even sweetness, the list below will surely have the perfect ballpark burger for you.

In honor of National Burger Day on May 28, here are the best ballpark burgers at MLB stadiums.

Yankee Stadium's 99 Burger

The 99 Burger isn't just named after Aaron Judge's number, the concept also included that only 99 of them are made at each Yankees game (now 199 as of April 2, 2023). They are sold exclusively in Section 223, which is closest to Gate 4, for those looking to beat the rush and get their hands on this exclusive delicacy.

The Judges approve of the 99 Burger 🍔 Due to popular demand, we will be selling 199 of the 99 Burger starting Saturday, April 2nd. pic.twitter.com/0lgr9w7Cr3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 30, 2023

Just like baseball's classiest and most successful organization, this burger oozes sophistication. It consists of two 4-ounce Wagyu beef patties, caramelized onions, dill pickles, American cheese, and a secret sauce, plus lettuce and tomatoes upon request, served on a brioche bun. The 99 Burger costs $20, and considering the price of standard ballpark food these days, 8 ounces of Wagyu beef for $20 is a steal of a deal.

Globe Life Field's Boomstick Burger

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that saying certainly applies to this two-foot hamburger/hotdog hybrid at the Rangers' home ballpark in Arlington. The Boomstick Burger is best enjoyed with friends, or at least on the emptiest of stomachs. It consists of a Nolan Ryan Beef patty, topped with chili, nacho cheese, jalapenos, and onion rings on a two-foot brioche bun. You can find it at the Texas 24" stand in Section 132.

Table or booth? 🤣🍔 The guys are tackling Globe Life Field's 2-foot Boomstick Burger in the booth. pic.twitter.com/zJRhbQKbM0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 1, 2023

Great American Ballpark's Big Red Machine Burger

This burger, served in the Scout's Club at Great American Ballpark, is named after the Reds team that dominated the 1970s. The Big Red Machine Burger consists of a burger patty topped with a split Big Red Smokey sausage, sauerkraut, beer cheese, and Grippo's potato chips on a Servatii's pretzel bun. For just $12.50, you not only get a burger but also a sampling of local Cincinnati favorites such as Grippo's and Servatii's.

Check out a preview of this season's new ballpark food on our Snapchat account. 😋 pic.twitter.com/TtOcoIKd2Y — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 21, 2019

Target Field's Cease And Desist Burger

The Blue Door Pub near Gate 34 of the Twins' ballpark in Minnesota began serving the Cease and Desist Burger in 2022. This burger can get a bit messy, as it's overflowing with 'Merican sauce. The Cease and Desist Burger includes a patty, white and yellow American cheeses, lettuce, and onions, all for $13.50.

Coors Field's Helton Burger

This made-to-order burger is the signature dish at the Helton Burger Shack in Section 153. Named after former Rockies star Todd Helton, the Helton Burger consists of a mix of brisket and sirloin, served with diced onions, sliced pickle chips, and a special sauce.

1,013: Record # of Helton Burgers sold during Helton's final game at Coors Field (via @aramarksports) pic.twitter.com/wbSRbRrg0f — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2013

Citizens Bank Park's Donut Burger

If you like dinner and dessert in one, the Donut Burger at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is perfect for you. This bacon cheeseburger is slathered with spicy pepper jam and served on a glazed donut, in lieu of a bun, creating a sweet, savory, and slightly spicy burger that's sure to tingle the taste buds. This out-of-left-field idea for a burger is fittingly served exclusively in left field of the Phillies' ballpark at Boardwalk Eats.