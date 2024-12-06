Best UFC 310 Betting Promos & Offers: Get $5000+ in Bonuses for Asakura-Pantoja & More

If you're looking for Kai Asakura in UFC's flyweight rankings, don't bother. The Japanese fighter has never fought in UFC before. Yet Asakura gets to make a debut like few others — a championship bout with Alexandre Pantoja in UFC 310's main event Saturday night at T-Mobile in Las Vegas. If you're intrigued and planning to wager on any part of the card, stay here to learn about the potent UFC 310 sportsbook promos created just for new bettors.

Pantoja, who has defended his title twice since swiping the title belt from Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 in July 2023, is a solid favorite to defeat Asakura according to the industry's top sports betting apps. At the same time, Asakura has built quite a reputation in Japan as a knockout artist.

We'll examine this unique fight and the rest of the main card shortly. Let's not waste any more time getting to the powerful UFC 310 betting promos designed by the nation's leading sports betting sites. As you're reading these, remember you're allowed to sign up for as many of these as you want.

Best UFC 310 Betting Promos & Bonus Codes for Asakura-Pantoja & More

🏈 UFC 310 Betting Site ✔️ UFC 310 Betting Promo Code 💰 UFC 310 Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Double Your Winnings on First 10 Bets Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net Hard Rock Bet Click Here Bet $5, Get $100 In Bonus Bets

As long as you are at least 21 years old, a first-time customer at your favorite sportsbook, and in a state with legal sports betting, you can sign up for any of these exciting UFC 310 betting promos and qualify for all of the great bonuses available.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: Start a BetMGM account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to guarantee yourself a protected first bet up to $1,500. BetMGM has your back on your first bet when it's anywhere from $5 to $1,500. If your first bet doesn't work out, then BetMGM sends the full amount back to you as bonus bets.

If you wagered $50 or more, you'll receive five — each valued at 20% of your original wager. If you wagered less than $50, then you'll get one that equals your original wager. You get seven days to use your bonus bet(s).

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable with BetMGM and all the other online sportsbooks discussed in this article. However, they all feature a 1X playthrough policy. This means a bonus bet needs to win once for you to collect the profit in cash.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: Caesars Sportsbook has trotted out a new welcome offer just in time for the holidays. When you set up a Caesars Sportsbook account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW, play your first bet for as little as $1 and you'll be granted 10 100% profit boosts.

It's so easy to make this happen. Simply play your first bet for any amount and you'll get those 10 profit boosts. You're in charge of deciding which bets to use them on — though they have to be on wagers of $25 or less. Also, the maximum additional winnings you can earn with a boost is $2,500. These profit boosts don't expire for 14 days.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Fanatics Sportsbook lives to please consistent bettors. If that's how you'd describe yourself, then jump-start a Fanatics Sportsbook account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to get one daily No Sweat Bet up to $100 for 10 days in a row.

You can pick one wager each day as your No Sweat Bet. Just keep in mind it must be played on odds of -500 or better — and you can't wager more than $100. If your No Sweat Bet flops, then Fanatics Sportsbook picks you up by sending you a bonus bet for the same amount you wagered. You have seven days to use a bonus bet once it hits your account.

DraftKings Promo Code: DraftKings' welcome offer varies — depending on where you're planning to bet from. If you're in DC, IA, KS, KY, LA (certain parishes), MD, MI, NJ, NV, TN, VA or VT, start a DraftKings account with the DraftKings promo code and you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you win your $5 first bet. If you're in any other state, your $5 first bet doesn't have to win to earn the $150 in bonus bets.

Let's focus on the states where you need to win to get the $150 in bonus bets. The best idea is to search the DraftKings site for a moneyline bet on a huge favorite. You don't need to know college basketball to know that Indiana is highly likely to beat Miami Ohio on Friday — and Liberty will be favored by a ton to beat Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

When you win your $5 first bet, you'll capture six $25 bonus bets and you'll get seven days to play them.

FanDuel Promo Code: Launch a FanDuel account with the FanDuel promo code and you'll win $150 in bonus bets if you win your $5 first bet.

To maximize your chances to win your first bet, dig through the FanDuel site for a huge favorite and play them on the moneyline. If/when you win your first bet, you'll collect $150 in bonus bets. FanDuel gives you the leeway to slice up that $150 into as many bonus bets as you feel like playing over the next seven days.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: When you sign up for a bet365 account with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, you'll get one First Bet Safety Net. This is good for a protected first bet up to $1,000.

This is bet365 watching your back as you play anywhere from $10 to $1,000 on your first bet. If it doesn't work out, then the First Bet Safety Net catches you. Bet365 returns the full amount of your bet in the form of bonus bets — and you'll have seven days to play them on any sport you like.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Register for an account with the Hard Rock Bet promo code and you'll earn $100 in bonus bets just for making a $5 first bet.

Place that $5 bet on any event you want and, regardless of whether it wins, you'll be wired five $20 bonus bets. You'll get seven days to play them. Just make sure to use them on odds of -250 or better.

How to Claim UFC 310 Betting Promos for Asakura-Pantoja & More

UFC 310 bettors can learn how to register a new online sportsbook account on any of these UFC betting sites and apps to qualify for thousands in bonus bets with the best UFC 310 betting promos and bonuses.

Tap on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to get to your preferred online sportsbook's new customer registration portal. Enter your identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. If there's a corresponding code for the UFC 310 betting promos of your choice (ROTOSPORTS, ROTODYW, ROTOWIRE) physically enter that text into the promo code field on the new customer registration portal. Make an initial deposit, between $5 and $10, based on the terms and conditions of the welcome bonus at your preferred online sportsbook. Place a qualifying cash wager, many starting as low as $5 and maxing out at $1,500, earning bonus bet credits instantly or when your first bet settles, depending on the offer.

Bet on UFC 310 Odds with Top MMA Betting Promos

New customers can bet with offers of first-bet protection and bet-and-get UFC 310 betting promos available on some of the top credit card betting sites today.

Saturday's main event begins with a featherweight bout, Nate Landwehr (18-5) tangles with Dooho Choi (15-4-1) in what looks to be pretty much a tossup. Then 13th-ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell (16-3) is expected to dominate 36-year-old Brazilian Kron Gracie (5-20).

Then comes a heavyweight bout between second-ranked Ciryl Gane (12-2) and third-ranked Alexander Volkov (38-10). Next up is a showdown between undefeated welterweights: No. 3 Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) takes on No. 7 Ian Machado Garry (15-0).

Now for the title fight: Kai Asakura (21-4) has a reputation for knocking people out — but that's second-hand knowledge for most MMA fans. Pantoja (28-5), on the other hand, has proven he can go the distance with anyone. In his last three fights — all for the title — the 34-year-old Brazilian has won by decision after 25 minutes of war. That's why he's the favorite

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.