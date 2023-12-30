BetMGM MI Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $1500 For Lions vs Cowboys

Michigan sports bettors can sign up with BetMGM MI Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,500 first bet welcome bonus for Lions vs. Cowboys using one of the best sports betting apps in Michigan.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at BetMGM MI, at least 21 years old, and physically present in Michigan, they qualify for this lucrative $1,500 first bet welcome offer, considered to be among the best Michigan sportsbook promo codes in the state's legal sports betting market.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new BetMGM MI account with BetMGM MI Bonus Code ROTOBONUS used at sign-up to get a $1,500 first bet today.

Sign Up With BetMGM MI Bonus Code ROTOBONUS And Get $1500 For Lions vs Cowboys

New customers can sign up with BetMGM MI Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get up to a $1,500 first bet welcome bonus for Lions vs. Cowboys available on one of the top Michigan sports betting sites.

Sign up for a new BetMGM MI account today by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at BetMGM MI, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to satisfy the identity verification requirements at BetMGM MI.

Before verifying your account, make sure to enter BetMGM MI Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the corresponding bonus code field to remain eligible to claim this $1,500 first bet welcome bonus. Once verified, make a qualifying deposit of at least $10, funding your new BetMGM MI account with any preferred payment method supported, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a qualifying first bet, up to $1,500, to get a matching rebate if a losing first bet is settled.

Use BetMGM MI Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $1500 For Lions vs Cowboys

Sports bettors in Michigan can use BetMGM MI Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,500 first bet welcome offer for Lions vs. Cowboys.

Settling a losing first bet gets newly qualified BetMGM MI bettors a matching rebate, up to $1,500. Each bonus bet credit is returned at a 20 percent value of the total amount staked on the qualifying wager, so a $1,500 losing first bet returns five $300 bonus bet credits into new BetMGM MI accounts.

Bonus bets have to be wagered straight, meaning they cannot be divided into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers. Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other recurring promotional offers at BetMGM MI. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers are not returned with any winnings earned.

Get $1500 For Lions vs Cowboys With BetMGM MI Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

New customers can get a $1,500 first bet welcome bonus for Lions vs. Cowboys with BetMGM MI Bonus Code ROTOBONUS used during sign-up today.

Place a $10 qualifying wager, any bonus bet credit, or any other real cash wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds supported at BetMGM MI. With the Lions in a big matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, there are plenty of NFL odds and NFL player props to bet on.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to create a new BetMGM MI account and place a $10 qualifying first bet on any available online sports betting market to get a matching bonus bet rebate, up to $1,500, if a qualifying wager placed settles as a loss. Sign up today using BetMGM MI Bonus Code ROTOBONUS during registration to stay qualified to get this $1,500 first bet welcome offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.