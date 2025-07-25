Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Unlocks Up to $300 for Yankees-Phillies Odds & MLB Betting Lines

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to open an account now! You can earn up to $300 in guaranteed bonus bets for MLB odds tonight, the PGA Tour, the WNBA & more.

MLB betting options are plentiful today. The Phillies and Yankees open a three-game series, as do the Dodgers-Red Sox. Plus, the Cubs and White Sox square off in that always-entertaining rivalry. Regardless of your betting preferences, the first thing to do is start an account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer. You can earn up to $300 in bonus bets as a new customer, win or lose.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer is one of the leading sportsbook promos and has different sports betting bonuses depending on your location:

If you are in MI, NJ or PA, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer delivers $100 in bonus bets for your first three days as a customer. Make a $10 wager each day and get the $100 bonus, win or lose, for a Bet $30, Get $300 total.

offer delivers $100 in bonus bets for your first three days as a customer. Make a $10 wager each day and get the $100 bonus, win or lose, for a Bet $30, Get $300 total. If you are in AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN or VA, you will get an offer of bet $10+ for five straight days, and you will receive $50 in bonus bets each day, which is a Bet $50, Get $250 total.

All new customers can instead choose the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer of up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Make a designated bet each day for 10 days. If it doesn't win, you will receive up to $100 in matching bonus bets each day as a refund.

offer of up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Make a designated bet each day for 10 days. If it doesn't win, you will receive up to $100 in matching bonus bets each day as a refund. New York customers get a 100% profit boost daily for their first 10 days as a customer.

Bet on whatever interests you the most this weekend. Use one of the top sports betting apps to open an account. Tap any BET NOW button to use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and earn up to $300 in bonus bets, guaranteed.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score Up to $300 in Bonus Bets at Sign-Up

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: July 25, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

LIMITED TIME OFFER Get 20% OFF

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions for Friday, July 25

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 100% profit boost daily for your first 10 days as a customer.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Works for Friday MLB Odds, Golf & More

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer gives you everything you need to wager on any MLB odds on today's schedule and beyond.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Friday, July 25, 2025

MLB: Phillies at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

Phillies at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET MLB: Blue Jays at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET; use one of the premier MLB betting sites for this matchup of two of the AL's top teams.

Blue Jays at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET; use one of the premier MLB betting sites for this matchup of two of the AL's top teams. MLB: Dodgers at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET; check out one of the top MLB betting promos for this great interleague contest.

Dodgers at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET; check out one of the top MLB betting promos for this great interleague contest. MLB: Mets at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET

Mets at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET WNBA: Mercury at Liberty, 7:30 p.m. ET

Players who sign up using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo will get a terrific welcome bonus offer, but that's not all. Signing up also means gaining access to profit boosts, contests, a stellar mobile betting app to take your picks on the go, and a unique rewards program that can earn you discounts at Fanatics' sports merchandise store.

In addition to MLB betting, golf is heating up this weekend. With only two PGA tournaments remaining before the FedEx Cup playoffs, the pressure is on for players to secure crucial points. Only the top 70 will qualify, and many golfers in the field at the 3M Open, continuing all weekend long from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, will be fighting to climb the ranks and earn a spot in the lucrative postseason.

With so much MLB action and more coming your way, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is something you need to use to open your account. Bettors can claim up to $300 in bonus bets in select states by signing up. Click on one of the BET NOW links to begin registration. Don't delay. Sign up now!