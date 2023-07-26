BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $1000 First Bet For Bengals Win Total

You can sign up with BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 first bet welcome offer for the Cincinnati Bengals' win total ahead of the 2023-24 NFL season.

Click on the "BET NOW" link below to sign up for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account to claim the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS first bet welcome offer, up to $1,000. You can use your first bet on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds, such as the Bengals' win total in the NFL futures market, when placing your first bet on one of the premiere Ohio sportsbooks.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, physically located in Ohio, and a first-time customer at BetMGM, you are eligible to claim this excellent $1,000 first bet welcome bonus offer to use on your preferred betting markets and bet types at BetMGM, including the Cincinnati Bengals win totals market.

Use the "BET NOW" link below to sign up and create a new BetMGM account to claim this welcome offer that allows you to seize one of the best Ohio sports betting promos when you register today.

Sign Up Using BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get A $1,000 First Bet For Bengals Win Total

Sign up using BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 first bet for the Bengals' win total using the robust, sleek BetMGM sports betting app.

Start the registration process on one of the best Ohio betting apps by using the "BET NOW" link below. That brings you to the new customer sign-up portal, where you are prompted to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, email address, phone number, and home address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to complete your identity verification and create your new BetMGM account.

When you are on the sign-up portal, make sure to enter ROTOBONUS into the Bonus Code field. Once your BetMGM account is accessible, make an initial $10 deposit using options like PayPal and credit cards, then place your first bet, up to $1,000, and wait for your wager to settle.

Claim BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS And Get $1,000 First Bet For Bengals Win Total

New customers can claim BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet settles as a loss.

Once your initial $10 deposit is made, locate your preferred betting market, bet type, and odds to wager up to $1,000. Once placed, you have to wait for your first bet to settle. Losing first bets gift you bonus bet credits, worth the full amount staked on your initial losing wager, up to $1,000.

Your bonus bets arrive within 24 hours of your losing first bet settling. Bonus bets remain valid for seven days, so make sure to use them before they expire.

Bonus bets are issued in two different sums, depending on how much you stake on your losing first bet. If you stake less than $50, then BetMGM sends a single bonus bet credit equal to the full amount staked. Losing first bets of $50 or more get five bonus bet credits, each worth one-fifth of the value of your losing initial wager. So, if you place a $1,000 on a losing first bet, you receive five $200 bonus bet credits.

Get $1,000 First Bet For Bengals Win Total Using BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

You can get a $1,000 first bet to use for the Bengals' win total using BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today.

The NFL season is quickly approaching, so why not use your $1,000 first bet on the Cincinnati Bengals' win total line in the NFL futures market? If it winds up settling as a loss, you get bonus bet credits, up to $1,000, that can be used across multiple sports betting markets and bet types at BetMGM, including NFL player props markets, such as anytime touchdown scorers. It's why Ohio bettors enjoy signing up for this lucrative first bet offer, up to $1,000, at BetMGM.

Click on the "BET NOW" link below to sign up and create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Claim the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to receive a first bet welcome offer that protects your first bet, up to $1,000, if it settles as a loss.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.