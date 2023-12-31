Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTO1000: Land $1K For Eagles vs Cardinals

Step right up and use the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTO1000 when you register for a new account to land $1,000 for the Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals game. For this battle of the bird sanctuary, you can use one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes when signing up for a new account. Just place your first bet, and if it loses, you'll get it back as a bonus bet – up to $1,000.

The Eagles come into today's matchup as heavy favorites over the Cardinals. Over the last three meetings, Philadelphia has taken two of those, including a 20-17 victory in Arizona last season. Of course, the Eagles are looking to improve their playoff positioning while the Cardinals are simply trying to play the role of spoiler here.

Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTO1000 To Land $1K For Eagles vs Cardinals

New customers can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTO1000 to land $1,000 for the Eagles vs Cardinals game.

Click on the "BET NOW" button located below to get started at one of the top Pennsylvania sports betting apps. This will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook PA new-user registration page where you will be required to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Additionally, you will need to verify your identity, so provide info like your DOB, the last four digits of your SSN, and possibly even some physical documentation like your driver's license, state ID, or passport.

Now, you can go ahead and make your first deposit at one of the most trusted PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at Caesars Sportsbook PA is $20, but you can deposit enough money to cover the $1,000 maximum value on the welcome offer.

Use The Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTO1000 And Land $1K For Eagles vs Cardinals

Check out these details on how to use the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTO1000 and land $1K for the Eagles vs Cardinals game.

Just place your first bet at one of the top Pennsylvania online sportsbooks and wait for the outcome. If that first bet wins, you'll keep the earnings like you would on a normal wager. However, if that first bet loses, you'll get it back as a bonus bet – up to $1,000.

If you do receive the bonus bet for losing your first wager, it should be noted that you'll have 14 days to use it before expiring. Also, there is a one-time playthrough feature with the bonus bet, meaning you can't just withdraw the funds – you must use the bonus bet on any sports betting market before taking out any of your winnings.

Land $1K For Eagles vs Cardinals With The Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTO1000

Now is the perfect time to swoop in and land $1K for the Eagles vs Cardinals game with the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTO1000.

Today's Eagles-Cardinals matchup is a great time for you to get started with a new account at one of the most reliable credit card betting sites. Just use the welcome offer and place your first wager to step on the gridiron!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.