Carolina Panthers Navigate Offseason As NC Legalizes Sports Betting

Following North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signing House Bill 347 into law this month, the Carolina Panthers are navigating the offseason as the state legalizes sports betting in preparation for its 2024 launch date.

Sports bettors in North Carolina are now legally able to place wagers on all of their favorite local teams, however, the North Carolina State Lottery Commission is currently establishing the regulations and licensing structure for online sportsbook operators to apply for a license. The Panthers' organization still has time to prepare for the best online sportsbooks launching in 2024, where they will look to partner with one or two major sportsbooks on-site at Bank of America Stadium.

Since the Carolina Panthers are tasked with navigating the offseason with the recent legalization of sports betting in North Carolina, bettors in the Tar Heel State should expect a lot more partnerships and on-site retail sportsbook lounges to exist once January 2024 arrives.

Panthers games are already a big draw in North Carolina, but the legalization of sports betting via HB 347 means that bettors will be even more invested in their favorite NFL franchise next season. Whether it's utilizing NFL betting markets such as in-season daily NFL odds, like the moneyline, spread, and totals, or the NFL player props market, such as wagering anytime touchdown scorer props, Panthers games will be even more of an attraction for seasoned and novice bettors alike.

The Carolina Panthers navigate North Carolina's legalized sports betting this offseason, which indicates they could attempt to formulate a strategy to tap into the 18 percent revenue tax that the Senate amended before Governor Cooper signed HB 347 into law. Originally at 14 percent revenue, the state Senate chamber raised the tax to 18 percent on all sportsbook operator revenue, which will be used to fund youth athletic programs, while also going toward over a dozen Division I and Division II collegiate athletic programs.

The Panthers home at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina could wind up opening a sportsbook lounge for bettors to congregate during home games in 2024. It's a popular trend amongst other NFL teams located in states with legalized sports betting, so do not be surprised if the Panthers are already working toward establishing a partnership with any of the major sportsbook operators to bring even more revenue into the organization, while offering an enhanced fan and bettor experience.

Now that North Carolina has legalized sports betting, the Carolina Panthers navigate the offseason, knowing that there are opportunities to build new facilities, strengthen attendance, and other return on investment projects.

Whether the Panthers partner with major online sportsbooks to create an on-site retail sportsbook lounge, like several other NFL stadiums have already done, or develop other strategies to capitalize off bettor engagement and increased viewership in 2024, the Carolina Panthers could help the Old North State gain even more profit.

Whether you opt to bet on the Carolina Panthers or prefer other sports betting markets, North Carolina's upcoming online sportsbook launch in 2024 will bring some of the most prominent online sportsbooks to bettors in the Old North State. Expect the Panthers to partner with one or two of these sportsbooks to create even more revenue, while offering an exceptional, engaging sports betting experience on-site at Bank of America Stadium.

This article is part of our North Carolina Sports Betting News series.