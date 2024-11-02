DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bets for Ohio State-Penn State, Oregon-Michigan & More

One of the biggest rivalries in the Big Ten, face off this weekend, and with the DraftKings promo code, new users can claim a bet-and-get welcome offer to wager on their favorite odds.

Just download one of the top sports betting apps across the nation and place a $5 initial bet on any sports betting market and receive $200 in instant bonus bets.

This weekend No. 4 Ohio State and No. 3 Penn State will face off in Happy Valley at 12 PM ET. The Nittany Lions remain undefeated and will aim to keep it that way. If they capitalize on the Buckeyes lack of pass protection, Penn State should cover the spread (-4.5).

Click the BET NOW anywhere on this page to get started with the DraftKings promo code and claim $200 in bonuses today while you're at it.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instantly for College Football Odds

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Promo Bet & Get $200 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Nov. 2, 2024

As one of the best sports betting sites in the market, DraftKings Sportsbook has made it incredibly simple to get started. Keep reading to learn our step-by-step guide and claim the DraftKings promo code.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app available on any Apple or Android device. Come back to this page and click the BET NOW button. This will redirect you to the registration portal on the app. Enter basic information like your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also be prompted to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more using one of the best credit card betting sites. Place an initial wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds type of your choice.

DraftKings Promo Code Details for Saturday, 11/2

The DraftKings promo code is available to all users who are 21 years or older, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and new to DraftKings Sportsbook.

As a first-time customer, make your initial deposit and wager of at least $5 and place a qualifying bet. No matter the outcome, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets, delivered to your DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Bonus bets will be granted as eight separate $25 bonus bet credits. They cannot be redeemed for cash and will not be returned when a winning wager is made. All bonus bets will expire within seven days so be sure to use them for your preferred college football futures today!

Bet on NFL Week 9 & NBA Odds with DraftKings Promo Code

Now that your account has been created with the DraftKings promo code, bet on any sports market of your choice!

Use your bonus bets or any other real cash wager to bet on Week 9 NFL odds including some division matchups scheduled for tomorrow, like Commanders vs Giants and Dolphins vs Bills.

Also on Sunday, you'll find three NBA games on the docket. Wager on the moneyline and totals, or check out NBA player props, including how many three-pointers Luka Doncic will finish with against the Orlando Magic.

With endless betting options, don't miss out on this exclusive sportsbook promo. Click the BET NOW button and claim $200 in instant bonus bets with the DraftKings promo code today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.