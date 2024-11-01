DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Claim $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly for NCAAF Top 25 Betting

A top-ranked college football team is in action tonight to start the NCAAF Top 25 betting weekend. Bet on Ashton Jeanty and No. 15 Boise State at home vs. San Diego State or anything else. Before you bet, though, claim the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets the instant you place your first wager. Bet on the Broncos or one of Saturday's great matchups. Just make a first bet of $5 or more and you will get $200 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose.

Download one of the top sports betting apps available on your iOS or Android mobile device and tap on any "BET NOW" button on this review to sign up with the DraftKings promo code to place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any sport to receive $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Claim one of the best sportsbook promos for all your college football betting needs as the season has already reached Week 10. Before you bet, however, tap or click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to register with the DraftKings promo code and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new customer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Grab $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed for NCAAF

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Promo Bet & Get $200 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Nov. 1, 2024

Sports bettors who sign up with the DraftKings promo code qualify for a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome bonus available on one of the nation's top online sports betting sites. Here's how to register:

Click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to load the DraftKings Sportsbook bet-and-get welcome offer page. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, along with your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into all required fields on the DraftKings Sportsbook's new customer registration portal. You don't need to enter a DraftKings promo code. When you use one of our BET NOW buttons to activate your account, the exclusive sports betting bonus will be automatically applied. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any preferred payment method available on one of the nation's top PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager of $5+ on any sport to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of the outcome of your first bet.

DraftKings Promo Code - Get $200 Bonus Now for College Football Betting

Players can bet on Week 10 college football odds with the DraftKings promo code offer and decide how they want to wager. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy candidate, will continue his pursuit of the NCAA single-season rushing record against Mountain West Conference opponent San Diego State.

Take advantage of one of the best college football betting promos to bet on this game, or wager on Saturday's mammoth Big Ten matchup pitting No. 4 Ohio State at No. 3 Penn State.

Make sure to check out all the odds available after using the DraftKings promo code. Whether it's a total, moneyline, player prop, or game prop, the options are virtually endless on one of the premier NFL betting promos on Sunday, with games like Cowboys-Falcons, Dolphins-Bills, Lions-Packers and the Colts-Vikings as the Sunday Night Football matchup.

DraftKings Promo Code Details for Friday, November 1

New customers of DraftKings Sportsbook who are at least 21 years old and physically present in a state with legal sports betting qualify to claim the DraftKings promo code by fulfilling these primary terms and conditions available on one of the top credit card betting sites.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5 with any preferred banking method with one of the top NBA betting apps after creating your new account using the DraftKings promo code, then place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any sport available on DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of the outcome of your $5 first bet.

Bonus bets from one of the top NBA betting sites arrive as eight $25 bonus bet credits that must be wagered straight, meaning they cannot be divided or combined into different denominations on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned when staked on a subsequent wager.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up with the DraftKings promo code and qualify for a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome bonus available to new customers of DraftKings Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.