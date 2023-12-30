DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 In Bonuses Instantly

Saturday boasts a number of exciting NHL games and there's no better time to join online sports betting than now. Using the DraftKings Promo Code, sign up for one of the best sports betting sites today and get $150 in bonuses instantly.

If you are a new customer at DraftKings Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older, you qualify for one of the most popular online sportsbook promo codes on the market.

To get started, click the "BET NOW" button below and register for a new account using the DraftKings Promo Code.

Register With The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $150 In Instant Bonus Bets

As a new user, register with the DraftKings Promo Code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly. As one of the best sports betting apps, DraftKings Sportsbook has made their sign-up process incredibly simple.

First, click the "BET NOW" button below. This will take you to the registration portal at DraftKings Sportsbook. Create a username and password. When you are prompted, enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

Agree to the Terms and Conditions and submit your registration. After DraftKings Sportsbook has verified your account, make a first-time qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any supported payment method, such as credit cards, debit card, PayPal, or online banking. Finally, make a first-time qualifying wager of a minimum of $5 on any NHL game of your choice.

Claim The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $150 In Bonuses Instantly

New customers can claim the DraftKings Promo Code and get $150 in bonuses instantly. After making your first-time qualifying deposit and wager of at least $5, $150 in bonus bets will be delivered to your account as six $25 bonus bet credits. It doesn't matter whether you win or lose your initial bet. Better yet, there's no need to wait for your bet to settle.

All bonus bets cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used on any other promotional offer at DraftKings Sportsbook. They will expire seven days after being delivered to your account.

Customers will also receive a daily No Sweat SGP token. You must opt in to use these each day.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Get An Instant $150 Welcome Offer

Join millions of other sports bettors across the country and create a new account using the DraftKings Promo Code. After your bonus bets are credited to your account, you can use them for a variety of odds types, including NHL odds like the moneyline, puck line, or total.

Users can also wager on game or player props for games scheduled for Saturday, including Golden Knights vs Panthers, Red Wings vs Devils, Coyotes vs Avalanche, or Islanders vs Hurricanes. If NHL isn't your preferred sports market, there are a variety of others to choose from at DraftKings Sportsbook, such as NFL, NBA, and many more.

Click the "BET NOW" button to get started with a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using the DraftKings Promo Code and claim $150 in bonus bets now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.