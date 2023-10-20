DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 For World Series Odds

New bettors can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets instantly, as part of the current welcome bonus offered at one of the best sports betting sites. The bonus bets can be used for World Series Odds, scheduled to begin on Friday, October 27.

To be eligible, users must be a first-time customer at DraftKings Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older. If you meet the requirements, redeem one of the best online sportsbook promo codes today.

Click the "BET NOW" button above to get started and claim the DraftKings Promo Code to earn your $200 now.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 For World Series Odds

New users can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 instantly for World Series Odds on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

To get started, click on the "BET NOW" link. This will take you to the registration portal at DraftKings Sportsbook. You will have to create a username and password, and enter a valid email address. Enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN. You do not need to manually enter a promo code as it will automatically populate.

After agreeing to the Terms and Conditions, DraftKings Sportsbook will verify your account. Once activated, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using a quick and easy payment method, including PayPal, credit cards, or online banking. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager of any bet type on World Series Odds.

Claim The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 Instantly Plus $150 In No Sweat Bets

New customers can claim the DraftKings Promo Code after making a qualifying deposit and first-time wager of at least $5.

$200 in bonus bets will be instantly transferred to your new DraftKings account. The bonus bets will be credited as eight separate $25 bonus bets that will expire within seven days of receiving them. As part of the DraftKings Promo Code, new bettors will also earn $150 in No Sweat Bets. Users must opt into the No Sweat Bet tokens, up to three per week, available on eligible gamedays. Wager on any bet, up to $50, and if your No Sweat Bet token settles as a loss, the money will be returned as a single bonus bet credit, up to $50.

Get $200 For World Series Odds Using The DraftKings Promo Code

Sports bettors can get $200 in bonus bets instantly using the DraftKings Promo Code. Whether it's your qualifying first-time bet, bonus bets, or any other cash wager, place bets on World Series odds.

In a battle between the Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros and the Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies, you don't want to miss out on this incredible deal. Bet on the MLB odds like the moneyline, run line, and total runs. You can even check out game and MLB player props, like the winning margin or total game hits.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below and register with the DraftKings Promo Code to claim $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus $150 in No Sweat Bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.