Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Secure Up to $300 in Bonus Bets for UFC & MLB Odds on Saturday

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to grab up to $300 in bonus bets. Bet today’s UFC Fight Night odds and Saturday's MLB odds, lines, props and more.

Preseason football is on the horizon, but for now there's a lot of baseball and MMA betting options available on this action-packed Saturday. Make your play with MLB or the UFC and collect up to $300 in bonus bets (in select states) when you sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

This is great news for bettors in MI, NJ or PA because you can sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and collect up to $300 in bonus bets. When you make a daily qualifying wager of $10, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets. Do that for your first three days with Fanatics and receive $300 in bonus bets. Qualifying wagers are on games with -500 odds or better.

If you're in AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA or WV the deal spans over your first five days. Bettors can earn up to $250 in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Make a $10 qualifying wager on a game with odds at -500 and collect $50 dollars in bonus bets a day. Do this for your first five days and enjoy a maximum of $250 in bonus bets. The multi-day offer separates this deal from other sportsbook promo codes.

For bettors in NY the Fanatics Sportsbook promo has an exclusive deal offering 100% profit boosts on qualifying bets for 10 days. It's a great opportunity to multiply your winnings through one of the best sports betting apps.

And as always, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo has the flagship No Sweat Bet offer up to $100 daily for 10 days. Designate one qualifying bet a day (maximum $100) as your 'No Sweat Bet.' Fanatics will provide protection on that wager in case it settles as a loss with a bonus bet refund up to $100 per day. This deal can be used for 10 straight days. Qualifying bets are games at -500 odds or better.

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo to Collect Up to $300 in Bonus Bets for UFC

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: July 26, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

LIMITED TIME OFFER Get 20% OFF

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions for Saturday, July 26

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 100% profit boost daily for your first 10 days as a customer.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Wager on Whitaker-de Ridder, MMA Odds

You can accumulate hundreds of dollars in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Sign up today wager on any of these exciting matchups, featuring the latest UFC odds and World Series odds.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Saturday, July 26, 2025

MLB: Phillies at Yankees, 1:05 p.m. ET; use one of the leading MLB betting sites for this matchup of two of the top slugging teams in baseball.

Phillies at Yankees, 1:05 p.m. ET; use one of the leading MLB betting sites for this matchup of two of the top slugging teams in baseball. MLB: Blue Jays at Tigers, 6:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays at Tigers, 6:10 p.m. ET MLB: Dodgers at Red Sox, 7:15 p.m. ET; check out one of the top MLB betting promos for this important game between clubs vying for postseason spots.

Dodgers at Red Sox, 7:15 p.m. ET; check out one of the top MLB betting promos for this important game between clubs vying for postseason spots. MMA: UFC Fight Night, Robert Whitaker (-150) vs. Reinier de Ridder (+125), 3 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night is back in Abu Dhabi for a great main event in the middleweight division where former UFC Middleweight champion Robert Whitaker is a slight favorite over Dutch striker Rainier de Ridder. It's a six-match card that will be televised on ABC.

The Blue Jays are still holding onto first place in the AL East and are in the middle of a weekend series against MLB's best Tigers. Things aren't easier for the teams chasing Toronto, the Yankees are hosting the NL East-leading Phillies, and the Red Sox have the NL West powerhouse Dodgers in Fenway Park tonight.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo has a little something for everyone and you can register and see what offers are in your area by clicking one of the BET NOW links to start your registration.