DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instantly For College Football Odds

One of the top sportsbook promo codes currently available, the latest DraftKings Promo Code instantly earns you a $200 bonus bet when you sign up today, and make a first bet of just $5. This lucrative $200 bonus can be used to make wagers on any sports betting market offered by DraftKings including your Week 7 college football odds, college football player props, and national championship futures.

This exclusive welcome offer from one of the best sportsbook promo codes also enables you to claim up to $150 No Sweat Same Game Parlay tokens that can be used on select gamedays.

Click the "Bet Now" link to open your new DraftKings account, and enjoy the benefit of a $200 sign-up bonus from one of the nation's top mobile sports betting apps.

Sign Up Using DraftKings Promo Code To Claim $200 In Bonus Bets

This exclusive welcome offer using the DraftKings Promo Code is available to new customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a US state where sports betting is legal and DraftKings is licensed to accept wagers via its online sports betting site.

To start the sign-up process, click the "Bet Now" link. Tou will be redirected to DraftKings' customer registration page, where you can create you account by providing personal details like your name, postal address, telephone number, and email address.

Once your new DraftKings account has been verified, and you have made an initial deposit by credit cards, debit card, online banking, or PayPal, you can activate this welcome offer by making a first bet of $5 on any sports betting market offered by DraftKings including Friday night's Colorado vs Stanford odds.

Without delay, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets that will help you to make this weekend's college football picks.

Earn Instant $200 Sign-Up Bonus With DraftKings Promo Code

When you make your first bet with the DraftKings Promo Code of just $5, a total of eight bonus bets, each valued at $25, will be credited to your DraftKings account, and can be used to wager on any sports betting market, like NFL odds, MLB odds for playoff matchups, or NHL odds for the new season.

In addition, your $5 first bet unlocks an additional $150 in No Sweat Same Game Parlay tokens. You can use one token per gameday, and when you wager on a Same Game Parlay using a token and it doesn't win, you will be reimbursed with a bonus bet equal to the stake of your losing SGP, up to a maximum of $50.

All bonus bets received must be used within seven days. Unused bonus bets will be automatically deleted from your account upon expiring.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code For Tonight's College Football Games

All eyes will be on Stanford's visit to Colorado on Friday, while the college football Saturday schedule features three matchups between nationally ranked opponents, highlighted by a battle between ACC rivals North Carolina and Miami.

With the action heating up on the gridiron, there is no better time to give your college football picks a boost with $200 in bonus bets by signing up today using the DraftKings Promo Code.

Click the "Bet Now" link, and start your college football betting journey at one of the nation's top online PayPay betting sites

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.