DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instantly For NFL Best Bets

Can you believe we're at Week 7 on the NFL schedule already? Don't miss out any longer, and get a new account started with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 instantly for NFL best bets. When using one of the most excellent sportsbook promo codes, you'll get $200 in bonus bets for simply placing a $5 wager.

Thursday Night Football kicks off the Week 7 slate with a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. According to the NFL odds, the Saints are three-point favorites with -155 odds on the moneyline. The Jaguars have +130 odds on the moneyline while the total is currently at 39 points. Although the two teams haven't met since October 2019, New Orleans has won each of the last four meetings.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $200 Instantly For NFL Best Bets

New users can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 instantly for NFL best bets.

To get started on one of the most notable online sportsbooks, click on the "BET NOW" button located below. You will then be redirected to the DraftKings new user registration page where you will be required to input some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked to do so.

Once you finish the registration/verification processes, you can make your first deposit on one of the most trusted credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at DraftKings is $5, and that's all you will need to complete the transaction on this welcome offer.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 Instantly For NFL Best Bets

You can use the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 instantly for NFL best bets on one of the best functioning sports betting apps.

One of the best reasons to use this welcome offer is just how simple it is. Just place your first bet of $5, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets coming your way. The bonus bets will hit your account right away and you'll be able to use them on tonight's Jaguars-Saints game. Please note, that you must use your bonus bets within seven days or they will expire on one of the most trusted PayPal betting sites.

Get $200 Instantly For NFL Best Bets With The DraftKings Promo Code

Now is an ideal time to get $200 instantly for NFL best bets with the DraftKings Promo Code.

When looking at tonight's numbers, it is somewhat surprising to see such a low total on the Jaguars-Saints game. If you think there are some angles to take advantage of on the NFL player props, you could always place your wagers in that area. The battle of elite wide receivers should be a good one between Calvin Ridley on Jacksonville and Chris Olave on New Orleans.

Whichever way you decide to go with your first bet and subsequent $200 in bonus bets, make sure to use the DraftKings Promo Code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.