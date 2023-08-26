DraftKings Promo Code: Grab $200 For College Football Week 0 Picks

New bettors can sign up with DraftKings Promo Code to grab $200 for college football Week 0 picks with a $5 first bet as the exclusive welcome bonus available to claim on one of the best sports betting apps in the United States.

Users who claim the DraftKings Promo Code earn $200 in bonus bets instantly following a $5 first bet placed without any specified restrictions. If a new customer is at least 21 years old, a first-time user at DraftKings Sportsbook, and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, they are eligible to redeem this lucrative bet $5 to get $200 welcome bonus right now.

Click on the "BET NOW" link above to register a new DraftKings Sportsbook account to receive one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code And Grab $200 For College Football Week 0 Picks

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and grab $200 for college football Week 0 picks using one of the premier sports betting sites in the country.

Users can sign up today by clicking on the "BET NOW" link below. This takes you to the new customer registration portal at DraftKings Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to complete your identity verification process at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Once verified, fund your new DraftKings Sportsbook account with an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using options like PayPal and credit cards, then place a $5 first bet on any preferred betting market and bet type, including college football Week 0 picks, to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Grab $200 For College Football Week 0 Picks

Bettors can use the DraftKings Promo Code to grab $200 in bonus bets for college football Week 0 picks using one of the most reputable online sportsbooks in the marketplace.

After making your initial qualifying deposit of at least $5, place a $5 first bet on any preferred betting market and bet type, including college football Week 0 picks, to grab $200 in bonus bets instantly. Bonus bets arrive as eight $25 bonus bet credits that are eligible to wager for seven days until they reach expiration. Don't forget to wager your bonus bet credits while they are valid to use in your new DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Bonus bets do not get returned with any subsequent winnings, nor are they eligible to be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional bonuses at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to claim the DraftKings Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly to wager on Week 0 college football picks.

Grab $200 For College Football Week 0 Picks With The DraftKings Promo Code

New customers can grab $200 for college football Week 0 picks after placing a $5 first bet with the DraftKings Promo Code to earn eight $25 bonus bet credits without any restrictions, reinforcing why so many bettors enjoy using DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wager any preferred college football markets at DraftKings, including Week 0 picks, like college football odds, such as moneyline and spread, or pivot to the college football player props market to use any of your bonus bet credits or $5 first bet on an anytime touchdown scorer prop. Certain states with legalized sports betting restrict some college football betting markets, so be aware that this can change based on the state you're wagering in.

Click on the "BET NOW" link below to register and grab $200 in bonus bets instantly using the DraftKings Promo Code after placing your $5 first bet as a new user at DraftKings Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.