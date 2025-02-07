Eagles vs Chiefs Parlay Picks for Super Bowl 2025: Get +1150 Odds With This Expert Pick

Super Bowl 59 is almost here; bettors everywhere are gearing up to place their best wagers on sports betting apps. While straight bets are reliable, nothing matches the thrill of a long-odds Super Bowl parlay with the potential for a massive payout on the Big Game.

Betting on Super Bowl odds provides endless opportunities, including moneylines, point spreads, and totals. However, NFL player props shine as a top choice for building a winning Eagles vs Chiefs parlay for Super Bowl 59, especially when combining main lines with alternative lines for a strategic advantage.

Best Eagles vs. Chiefs Parlay Picks for Super Bowl 59

Chiefs vs Eagles Parlay, Leg 1: Kareem Hunt Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Kareem Hunt has taken control of the Chiefs' backfield after Isiah Pacheco's early-season right fibula fracture. Since his return, Pacheco hasn't looked like his usual self and has been consistently outperformed by Hunt. As a result, Hunt to score is a key leg of this parlay.

Hunt has found the end zone in four consecutive games, including both playoff matchups. Assuming Hunt continues as the lead back in the Super Bowl — he had 18 touches compared to Pacheco's seven in the AFC Championship against the Bills — he's likely to see goal-line opportunities, making him a strong candidate to score.

Eagles vs Chiefs Parlay Picks, Leg 2: Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-105)

Jalen Hurts remains the Eagles' go-to option at the goal line, even with Saquon Barkley in the backfield. Despite Barkley's sensational season, the Tush Push is still alive and well. Hurts has played in 18 games this season, including the playoffs, racking up 18 rushing touchdowns and scoring in 12 of those games.

He's also logged 23 rush attempts from inside the 5-yard line. The stats don't lie — Hurts is highly likely to have opportunities, or even multiple chances, to find the end zone on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chiefs-Eagles Parlay Picks, Leg 3: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-165)

The Super Bowl's total is currently set at 49.5 points, signaling that Vegas expects a high-scoring affair. Patrick Mahomes thrives on the biggest stage and calling him a special player barely does him justice.

In his three Super Bowl victories, Mahomes has thrown seven touchdown passes, with at least two in each game. Notably, he tossed three in Kansas City's previous Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

Mahomes was not at his best in some of Kansas City's victories this season. He'll have to be above and beyond superior in the Super Bowl, because the Eagles offense is capable of moving the ball and scoring on Steve Spagnuolo's defense. Mahomes will most likely need to air it out, making the Over 1.5 touchdown passes a strong play.

Eagles-Chiefs Parlay, Leg 4: Saquon Barkley Over 12.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Saquon Barkley may have had a down year in the receiving department, but his talent as an all-purpose back is undeniable. When the Eagles need to lean on Barkley's pass-catching abilities, he rarely disappoints.

Against a stout Chiefs run defense, expect Eagles OC Kellen Moore to get creative and utilize Barkley as a receiving weapon. Including the playoffs, Barkley has surpassed 12.5 receiving yards only seven times this season, with just one occurrence since Week 12 — a standout performance in the Divisional Round against the Rams.

On the other hand, the Chiefs have allowed at least 13 receiving yards to 13 different running backs this season, including James Cook's 49-yard outing in the AFC Championship. If the Chiefs' defense sells out to contain Barkley on the ground, the Eagles might run screens to Barkley in an attempt to get him into space, which could open up the big play. Barkley can hit this line on one catch. This sets up Barkley to potentially break that 12.5-yard mark on Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl Parlay Odds: +1150 (A $25 bet pays out $312.50)

