Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo: Up to $1K in Bonus Bets for Patriots & NFL Odds

There won't be a Sunday without football until 2025, and to make things even more exciting, you can claim a lucrative welcome offer for NFL Week 1 today using the Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code. Sign up for a new account, wager on today's Patriots vs Bengals game and get up to $1,000 in bonuses over the first 10 days of your sports betting journey.

By signing up with one of the best sportsbook promos that Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts has to offer, you can wager on Patriots odds, Rhamondre Stevenson props and a number of additional Week 1 odds.

Click the BET NOW button anywhere on this page and use the Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code to qualify for $1,000 in bonuses on one of the best sports betting apps in the state.

Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code Details

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Click Here 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts Bonus Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Sept. 8, 2024

As one of the most popular Massachusetts sportsbooks, Fanatics Sportsbook has made it incredibly simple to register with the Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code.

Click the BET NOW button. This link will take you directly to the new user registration portal. Enter personal identifying information, including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also be prompted to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN. Complete your first minimum deposit of at least $5 with any convenient payment method like online banking or a virtual wallet like PayPal. Make a qualifying wager, up to $100 per day, for 10 consecutive days after becoming a new sports bettor.

Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo for Sunday, September 8

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is one of the most exclusive NFL betting promos on the market. To qualify, users should be at least 21 years old, physically located in Massachusetts and a new customer at Fanatics Sportsbook.

After you create and fund your account, you will want to place a qualifying wager of at least $5, and up to $100, with odds of -200 or longer. Then, place a similar bet for the next nine days on any preferred sports betting market.

Bonus bets will be delivered to your online sportsbook account in an amount matching your initial bet and will remain in play for seven days. They will have a 1x playthrough requirement and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used for any other promotional offers.

Bet on Patriots-Bengals & More Football Odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code

New users can wager on Patriots vs Bengals and more NFL Week 1 odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code after signing up for a new account and claiming up to $1,000 in bonuses.

After missing all but a few snaps last season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to a team hungry to end the longest active play-off drought in NFL history. Despite the excitement surrounding this long awaited comeback, the San Francisco 49ers are favored to win under third-year quarterback Brock Purdy.

Sports bettors can dive into Game 1 wagers or explore NFL Future odds, including the AFC and NFC Championship winners.

Click the BET NOW button and sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code -- one of the best Massachusetts betting promos available for new users right now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.