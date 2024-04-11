Fanatics Sportsbook New York Promo: $1000 in Bonus Bets for The Masters, UFC 300 & More

New York sports bettors can sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook New York promo to qualify for up to $1,000 in total bonus bets across their first 10 days using one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace.

There's a lot of action on the spring sports calendar right now, headlined by The Masters and UFC 300. Jon Rahm returns to defend his 2023 title at Augusta National, while Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill is the main event in the light heavyweight division at UFC 300. With MLB and NBA games ongoing, like the Yankees, Mets, Knicks and Nets, there are more than enough betting markets to explore after claiming up to $1,000 in bonus bets using the Fanatics Sportsbook New York promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook New York Promo Details

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook New York Promo Code Click For Bonus 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook NY Welcome Bonus Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: April 11, 2024

New customers can sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook New York promo and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets across their first 10 days.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to complete the creation of a new Fanatics New York online sportsbook account. After downloading the Fanatics New York mobile app from either the Apple app store or Google Play Store onto an iOS or Android mobile device, newly registered users can make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using any supported payment method. Then, place a qualifying cash wager of at least $10 on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds, up to $100 per day, for each of the first ten days to get FanCash funded into the Fanatics New York online sportsbook account.

Fanatics Sportsbook NY Promo for April

Individuals physically present in New York who are at least 21 years old and first-time Fanatics New York customers can qualify for up to $1,000 in bonus bets by placing at least a $10 qualifying cash wager, up to $100, on any preferred sports betting market with the Fanatics Sportsbook New York promo.

Each day, a registered bettor can place their first bet of at least $10 on a straight, parlay, or Same Game Parlay bet type at Fanatics New York. Once the qualifying cash wager is placed, up to $100, an equivalent amount of FanCash arrives within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling, win or lose. Opt-in is then required for the next nine days to fully maximize this welcome offer, which also requires subsequent qualifying cash wagers of at least $10 during the remaining nine days. Thus, a $100 qualifying cash wager placed on seven of the ten eligible days following registration returns $700 in total bonus bets, funded as FanCash.

FanCash can be converted into in-store credit to purchase items directly from the Fanatics.com merch website, or converted into bonus bets. Unlike other sports betting sites in New York, this is the unique aspect of the welcome offer compared to other online sportsbook operators.

Bonus bets expire after seven days at Fanatics Sportsbook New York and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other recurring promotional offers. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers do not get included with any winnings earned.

Bet on The Masters & UFC 300 with the Fanatics Sportsbook New York Promo

New York bettors can get up to $1,000 in total bonus bets with this Fanatics Sportsbook New York promo.

The Masters is the first major of the 2024 PGA Tour season and will occur at one of the most iconic venues in golf at Augusta National Golf Club. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are the most recent winners, which is why they are both in the top-three odds for the outright winner market.

UFC 300 oddsmakers favor Alex Perieria slightly more than Jamahal Hill, despite Perieria's record being worse than his opponent's entering Saturday night's main event in the light heavyweight division. The MLB and NBA betting markets are also filled with hundreds of betting markets to use qualifying cash wagers or bonus bets on, like run line and total runs in standard MLB betting markets. The NBA playoff race is heating up, so betting on point total overs and player prop overs, such as total three-pointers and assists, is a good way to return value at Fanatics Sportsbook New York.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.