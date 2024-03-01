Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Promo: Get $1000 in Bonus Bets + $60 Hat Credit

The official pre-registration period for North Carolina sports betting is finally here, and new users can unlock a $1,000 bonus plus a $60 Fanatics.com store credit when they pre-register with this Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo.

By signing up early with this offer, new users can receive $1,000 total bonus bets over their first 10 days once Fanatics North Carolina goes live on March 11. Fanatics Sportsbook will match your first bet daily up to $100, for ten days. Plus, get a $60 Fanatics.com store credit when you deposit $100.

As long as a user is physically present in North Carolina, at least 21 years old and a first-time customer at Fanatics Sportsbook, they qualify for this pre-registration offer on one of the latest online sportsbook operators to join the legal marketplace.

Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Promo: Get up to $1,000 in Total Pre-Reg Bonus Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Promo CLICK BET NOW BUTTON 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook NC Welcome Offer Bet $100, Get $100 (x10 Days) 🏦 Fanatics North Carolina Banking Methods PayPal, Debit Cards, Online Banking, eCheck, Play+ 📲 Fanatics NC App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: March 1, 2024

New customers can qualify for this excellent welcome bonus by signing up for an account using the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo. Follow the steps below to get started today:

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to start the pre-registration process. This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at Fanatics North Carolina, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to finish registering a new Fanatics North Carolina online sportsbook account. No physical promo code is required to claim this offer. Simply use one of the BET NOW links on this page to pre-register. Log into your Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina account on Martch 11 to begin claiming your bonuses!

Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Terms & Conditions

Anyone physically present in North Carolina who is at least 21 years old and a new Fanatics customer can use this Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo.

New users who pre-register for a Fanatics Sportsbook NC account and deposit at least $100 will receive a $60 store credit to use on a Fanatics.com hat. All users who pre-register will also be automatically entered in the 10x$100 bonus bets offer. Fanatics North Carolina will match a daily bet up to $100 over your first days, beginning on March 11.

Bonus bets expire after seven days and must be wagered straight, meaning they cannot be divvied into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers. No withdrawals or transfers can be made with bonus bets and they are not returned with any winnings earned when staked on a subsequent wager at Fanatics North Carolina.

Bet on March Madness, NBA, NHL & MLB with Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina

New users looking to bet on all the top sports markets this spring can do so when they pre-register for an account with this limited time Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code.

It's the perfect time to pre-register for bonus bets before the 2024 March Madness tournament. Stake bonus bets on college basketball odds, like spread and total, or invest in the college basketball futures market to place wagers on teams to win March Madness. Of course, there are dozens of other sports betting markets available at Fanatics North Carolina, like NBA, NHL and MLB odds, offering new customers a variety of ways to enjoy using their bonus bets acquired during pre-registration sign-up.

