Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $1000 Bonus for Super Bowl Chiefs-Eagles & Wednesday NBA Odds

Super Bowl 59 is just around the corner. Bet Chiefs-Eagles odds and more after creating an account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo – you'll get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bonus Bets. You can claim up to $100 in bonus bets daily for your first 10 days as a customer and be able to bet on the Super Bowl, today's NBA schedule, NCAA Top 25 basketball, the NHL or anything else that you are interested in.

Register now for one of the best sportsbook promos by tapping any "BET NOW" button on this page. Register a new account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo before placing a qualifying cash wager. If your first bet settles as a loss, get matching bonus-bet credit as a refund, up to $100 each day, for your first 10 days as a customer, for a total of up to $1,000 in first-bet protection. For customers in Illinois, New York and North Carolina, the welcome offer is Bet $10, Get $50 in Bonus Bets.

Super Bowl 59 between the Eagles and Chiefs is set for Sunday in New Orleans, a rematch from Super Bowl 57, won by Kansas City. Before you place your first wager on the sports betting market of your choice, though, download one of the top sports betting apps onto your mobile device and tap any "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets starting today.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to $100 in First-Bet Protection for 10 Days

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Feb. 5, 2025

This exclusive Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available to new customers, 21 and older, who are present in any of the U.S. locations where Fanatics Sportsbook is licensed to operate. Here's how to register on one of the leading sports betting sites:

Click or tap any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to start the sign-up process. You'll have to tap on "Get Started" to open a QR code; you'll need to scan that with your phone to download the Fanatics app. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested. There's no need to enter a Fanatics Sportsbook promo when you register. The best sports betting bonus will be automatically applied when you use one of our BET NOW buttons to begin the sign-up process. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of $10 using one of the top PayPal betting sites, or other supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Details: $1000 Bonus for Wednesday, 2/5

Signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo means you are using one of the best NFL betting promos. It requires certain terms and conditions to be met, starting with a player being physically located in a legal sports betting state, a first-time customer and at least 21 years old.

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the top college basketball betting apps. Then place a qualifying cash wager for 10 straight days, to receive matching bonus bets if it settles as a loss, up to $100 per day.

There is no manual opt-in required during your first day as a new customer. You must, however, manually opt-in during the final nine days of this 10-day welcome offer. Odds of -500 or longer are enforced on every qualifying wager (-350, -125, etc.) to qualify for up to a $100 matching bonus bet credit on one of the premier NBA betting apps.

Any bonus-bet refund amount will be delivered as credit, which can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bonus bets if you prefer. Bonus bets made via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred or returned when staked on a bet while wagering on one of the top NBA betting sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Great for Super Bowl 59, NBA Betting & More

You can start betting NBA odds today after you have signed up for a new account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. The 11-game schedule for NBA betting includes Spurs-Hawks, Bulls-Timberwolves, Suns-Thunder, and Magic-Kings.

After you activate your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you will have access to one of the top college basketball betting sites for all of tonight's Top 25 action, like Duke-Syracuse, Oregon-Michigan, Missouri-Tennessee, and Illinois-Rutgers. Check the latest college basketball odds and bet the games of your choice.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo welcome offer of Up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets will still be active if you open an account today, so you can use the sports betting bonus for all types of Super Bowl betting. There will be myriad NFL player props to choose from on one of the premier NFL betting apps – don't delay as the Chiefs try to make history with their third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

Whichever way that you want to bet, with one of the top sites for Super Bowl odds or one of the leading NBA betting promos, sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo today to qualify for $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for 10 straight days and earn up to $100 in matching bonus bets each day of this welcome offer as a newly registered customer. Don't wait. Sign up now and start betting!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.