Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $1000 Bonus Over 10 Days for NBA Timberwolves-Warriors Odds

There's an exciting Western Conference matchup slated for Friday night and you can wager on that game and more by signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Better yet, you get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets over the first 10 days!

Available at one of the most popular sports betting apps, this welcome offer provides new users with up to $100 per day during the first 10 days following registration. With a total of up to $1000 in bonus bets, sports bettors can wager on the latest NBA odds.

Losing a string of games last week, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to remain at the top as the season progresses. Bet on the spread or totals for the game, as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 PM ET.

Click on the BET NOW button to get started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and claim up to $1000 in bonuses by following the step-by-step guide we're outlined below.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Sign Up for $1000 in No Sweat Bets Over 10 Days

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Dec. 6, 2024

This limited time Fanatics Sportsbook promo welcome offer is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are present in any of the 22 US states where Fanatics Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Follow these steps to sign up now.

Download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook betting app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested. No special promo code is required to take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo for new customers. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of $5 using a credit card, PayPal or other supported payment method.

All $1000 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offer Details

When you sign up today for the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, you can enjoy the benefits of No Sweat Bets on each of your first 10 days as a Fanatics Sportsbook customer that can earn you up to $1,000 in bonuses with one of the best college basketball betting promos.

Click the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process on the Fanatics Sportsbook's secure registration portal. Once your new account is verified, you can claim your first $100 bonus bet by making a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by Fanatics Sportsbook.

You can then make more basketball picks with No Sweat Bets on each of the following nine days by making daily qualifying bets that set you up with a chance to claim a grand total of $1,000 in bonus bets.

Bet on Knicks-Hornets, NBA Odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Other NBA action on Friday night features a battle of perennial title contenders, as the Boston Celtics play host to the Milwaukee Bucks and you can back the Celtics on their pursuit of the top spot in the NBA Eastern Conference standings with up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for making more picks on the NBA odds by signing up now for the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer.

Click the "BET NOW" link to get started and join the growing number of sports bettors who are making Fanatics Sportsbook one of America's favorite sports betting sites.

Get started today by signing up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and $1,000 in No Sweat Bets over your first 10 days.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.