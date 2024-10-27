Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $1000 in No Sweat Bets for Cowboys-49ers on SNF

Sports bettors can add to Sunday's excitement with $1K in No Sweat Bets by signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

This lucrative welcome deal has become one of the most popular sportsbook promos and new customers can get their hands on it today after creating a new account. After making a qualifying wager for the first 10 consecutive days, $1K in No Sweat Bets could be all yours!

Click the BET NOW button below to get started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo at one of the most well known NFL betting sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Unlock $1K in Bonuses for NFL Week 8

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Oct. 27, 2024

If you're a new customer, physically located in a state with legal sports betting and at least 21 years old, you can sign up for one of the best sports betting sites across the country. Keep reading for a step-by-step guide to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Click the BET NOW button to begin the registration process. Enter your full name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will then be prompted to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. There is no need to enter a physical promo code. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using any payment method available at one of the top PayPal betting sites. Place your first bet of $10-$100 on any preferred game.

Wager on Cowboys-49ers NFL Odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

The 49ers are playing in another prime-time game this week as they host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football.

After losing by 10 points to the Chiefs in a Super Bowl re-match during Week 7, the Niners will open as favorites against Dallas, who have struggled to find their rhythm. The Cowboys should look to capitalize on San Francisco's apparent weakness, allowing for 184 rushing yards last week.

Wager on the spread with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to cover the 49ers or check out NFL player props as Jauan Jennings leads the team with 404 receiving yards.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Sunday, October 27

Before getting started with one of the best sports betting apps, let's review the Fanatics Sportsbook promo terms and conditions that must be followed.

When you place your first-time bet, you should wait for it to settle. If it loses, you will receive a matching amount, up to $100. For the remaining nine days, you will need to opt in. Then, place a bet on each of those days, up to $100. After the promotion is finished on day 10, you will have up to $1K in No Sweat Bets.

Bonus bets will be delivered to your Fanatics Sportsbook account. You will then have seven days to use them NFL odds.

Keep in mind that bonus bets cannot be redeemed for cash or transferred and combined with other bonuses.

Click the BET NOW button and expand your sports betting experience with $1K after registering with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.