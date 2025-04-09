Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $300 Bonus Guaranteed for MLB Phillies-Braves Odds & More

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

The Phillies and Braves meet on Wednesday night in an NL East battle. If you wager on this game with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo you'll have up to $300 in bonus bets or 10 days of No Sweat Bets up to $1,000 to carry you through the weekend series.

New customers at Fanatics Sportsbook can step up to the plate with one of the most versatile sportsbook promos on the diamond for MLB odds. Here are the details:

If you are located in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV, you will get the Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets welcome offer. Just place a $10 bet for the first three straight days, and you will get $100 in bonus bets each day, totaling out to $300 in bonus bets over the course of three days.

For all other states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates, you will get the $1,000 No Sweat Bets welcome offer. Just place a designated wager on each of your first 10 days, and for each one that doesn't win, you will receive up to $100 in bonus bets, totaling out to a possible $1,000 in bonus bets during the 10-day promotion period.

You can use one of the best MLB betting promos today on a number of different games including the Yankees-Tigers, Rangers-Cubs or Brewers-Rockies.

If you're looking for NBA odds at one of the most fan-friendly sports betting apps, Fanatics Sportsbook promo has you covered with plenty of markets on the hardwood for tonight's matchups, including the ESPN doubleheader showcasing Luka Doncic going back to Dallas for the Lakers-Mavericks matchup and a possible playoff preview between the Nuggets-Kings.

You won't find many NBA betting promos like this, so start your journey with bonus bets and circle the bases with Fanatics Sportsbook promo!

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Get $300 Bonus for MLB Betting, Win or Lose

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: April 9, 2025

The exclusive Bet $30, Get $300 welcome offer when you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to open a new account. Unlock your bonus bets on one of the best sports betting sites ahead of today's March Madness NCAA Tournament Final.

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. Scan the QR code and install the Fanatics app, since the sportsbook is not available on desktop. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $300 in Bonus Bets Terms & Conditions

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer each day for your first three days as a new customer. Win or lose, you will get $100 each day to make bonus bets on MLB odds and more, for a total of $300. You'll be automatically enrolled in the promotion on Day 1 but will need to opt-in on Days 2 and 3.

There is also an opt-in requirement for each day if you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer. You must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Minimum odds of -500 or longer are required on every qualifying wager to earn up to a $100 matching bonus-bet credit on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager settles as a loss.

Any bonus-bet amount will be delivered as credit, which can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bonus bets. Bonus bets made via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred or returned when staked on a bet while wagering on one of the top NBA betting sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Wednesday NHL Odds & NBA Betting Lines

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for the Bet $30, Get $300 offer, one of the leading NHL betting promos, ahead of today's games and have bonus bets for whatever sports betting markets you want.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer gives you a chance to bet against the spread, use the moneyline, wager on the total points or make team, player and game prop bets. There is also live in-game betting.

With the exclusive Bet $30, Get $300 welcome offer, use one of the best sites for NBA player props and sign up for an account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Don't wait. Register now and start betting today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.