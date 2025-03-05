Fanatics Sportsbook Promo | $300 or $1000 Bonus for Wednesday NBA & NCAAB Top 25 Odds

Tonight's eight-game NBA schedule features some quality matchups, like Mavs-Bucks, Kings-Nuggets and Thunder-Grizzlies. Create a new account for NBA betting by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim up to $300 in bonus bets, guaranteed.

Register with one of the best sportsbook promos by tapping any "BET NOW" button on this page and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo at sign-up. Make a qualifying wager. If your first bet settles as a loss, you will receive matching bonus-bet credit as a refund, up to $100 each day, for your first 10 days as a customer – a potential total of up to $1,000 in bet protection.

If you are a new customer in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey or Pennsylvania, you could instead use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim the Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets welcome offer.

Before you place your first wager the NBA, NCAA Top 25 basketball, the NHL or whatever interests you the most, download one of the top sports betting apps onto your mobile device and tap any "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets starting today.

How to Sign Up for Fanatics Sportsbook Promo & Bet NBA Odds

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet & Get Up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets (Bet $30, Get $300 in AZ, MI, NJ, PA) 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: March 5, 2025

Get bonus bets from one of the best sports betting sites for all of your interests. All you need to do is sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo by following these steps.

You'll need to scan the QR code on your laptop/desktop to download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. From there you will need to complete a registration form by providing some basic information like your name, date of birth and a valid e-mail address. There's no need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best welcome offer will automatically applied to your account once you have completed the registration. Bettors in most states must be 21 or older. All bettors must be located where Fanatics Sportsbook is licensed to operate. Fanatics Sportsbook requires a $10 minimum deposit to start betting on one of the premier PayPal betting sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Terms & Conditions for $1000 & $300 Bonus

Signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo means you are using one of the best NBA betting promos. Open an account and then bet on one of today's NBA matchups or another sports betting market that interests you.

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the top college basketball betting apps. Then place a qualifying wager for 10 straight days, to receive matching bonus bets if it settles as a loss, up to $100 per day.

There is an opt-in requirement for each day of the 10-day welcome promotion. You must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day. Your qualifying wager must be on odds of -500 or longer to earn up to a $100 matching bonus-bet credit on one of the premier NBA betting apps.

If you are in AZ, MI, NJ or PA and want to use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for the Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets welcome offer, all you need to do is make a qualifying wager of $10 or more each day for your first three days as a new customer. Win or lose, you will get $100 in credit each day to make bonus bets on college basketball odds and more.

Any bonus-bet amount will be delivered as credit, which can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bonus bets if you prefer. Bonus bets made via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred or returned when staked on a bet while wagering on one of the top NBA betting sites.

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for NCAA Top 25 Odds & NBA Props

In addition to tonight's NBA games, you can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer to make your opening wager on any sports betting market with qualifying odds. One of the top college basketball betting promos is perfect for some terrific games tonight as the regular season draws to a close. For example, No. 13 Maryland is at No. 17 Michigan, and No. 5 Florida is at No. 7 Alabama.

The sports betting opportunities are plentiful this week as you decide how to wager via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer. That includes NBA games, plus wagers using one of the top NHL betting promos on one of tonight's contests, like Capitals-Rangers as Alexander Ovechkin continues his pursuit to overtake Wayne Gretzky as the top goal scorer in NHL history. The PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off Thursday and there is also UFC 313 Pereira vs. Ankalaev on Saturday night.

With up to $1,000 in bonus bets available as bet protection, use one of the best sites for NBA odds and NBA player props to sign up for an account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Don't wait. Register now and start betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.