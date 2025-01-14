Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Awards Up to $1000 Bonus Over 10 Days for NBA Odds & More

NBA bettors who register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can claim up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets over 10 straight days with the current welcome offer. Place up to a $100 qualifying wager each day during this promotional offer (you can start with the Cavaliers-Pacers tonight), and if it loses, get up to $1,000 in matching bonus bets across these first 10 days.

Take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos available by tapping on the "BET NOW" button on this page and signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Place up to a $100 qualifying wager per day, for 10 consecutive days, to get up to $1,000 in total bonus bets if these qualifying bets settle as a loss on Fanatics Sportsbook.

Tap the "BET NOW" button above and download one of the top sports betting apps onto an iOS or Android mobile device. Then, place a maximum $100 qualifying cash wager per day, for 10 straight days, and get up to $1,000 in matching bonus bets after registering using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo today.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Sign Up Today for $1000 Bonus Over 10 Days

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Jan. 14, 2025

New customers can apply our step-by-step guide below to expedite the registration process with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to qualify for $1,000 in No Sweat Bets available on one of the country's premier PayPal sportsbooks.

Tap the "BET NOW" button below to load the Fanatics Sportsbook's new customer sign-up portal. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, along with your DOB, the last four digits of your SSN, and physically verifying your location within the new customer sign-up portal. No promo code text needs to be typed into a required field due to the Fanatics Sportsbook promo being automatically applied to a newly registered Fanatics Sportsbook account. Make a first-time deposit of $5+ with any available payment method after signing up to join one of the best sportsbooks that accept credit cards.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - How To Receive $1000 No Sweat Bonus Bets

Sports bettors claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo must adhere to certain terms and conditions to qualify for $1,000 in No Sweat Bets on one of the nation's best online sportsbooks. This includes being a first-time customer of Fanatics Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a legal sports betting state.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5 with any banking method available, then place a qualifying cash wager, up to $100 per day, for 10 consecutive days. Losing all 10 qualifying wagers yields $1,000 in total bonus bets for newly registered Fanatics Sportsbook customers.

There is no manual opt-in to make before placing the first qualifying cash wager on Fanatics Sportsbook. However, opt-in does become required during the final nine days of this $1,000 in No Sweat Bets welcome offer. Toggle the bet slip window within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app to designate a bet as a qualifying wager.

The primary restriction enforced on a qualifying cash wager, up to $100, is complying with minimum odds of -500 or longer. If a qualifying wager settles as a loss, FanCash is delivered into a Fanatics Sportsbook account, which can be converted into different bonus bet denominations, or kept to purchase merchandise.

No withdrawals or transfers can be made with bonus bets awarded the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Each bonus bet expires after seven days and does not get returned when staked on a winning wager settled.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Bet NBA Odds, Props, Parlays & More

NBA fans can bet on NBA odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo ahead of Tuesday's seven-game slate.

Place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on Cleveland's point spread on the road against the Indiana Pacers. Or, wait for the late tip-off between the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks, placing a bet on Nuggets C Nikola Jokic's point total over after exploring betting markets on one of the best NBA betting apps.

Sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and claim up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for 10 straight days after joining one of the top NBA sportsbooks available. Tap the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register as a new customer of Fanatics Sportsbook and get up to $100 in matching bonus bets each day ahead of tonight's NBA matchups.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.